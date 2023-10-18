From the time the original version of the video game was released, Pokemon has introduced us to different kinds of Poke Balls that are used as the main mechanic of capturing your very own Pocket Monster. With every Poke Ball variation, there are other success rates that come with it. In the latest version of the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we are given more variations of the Poke Ball and each of them has different functions for different scenarios. We guide you with this to make it ideal for you to use a certain type of Poke Ball in the wild to up your chances of capturing your target Pokemon in the latest Pokemon Video Game, Scarlet and Violet.

Poke Ball Variations and Where to Get Them

It has always been confusing to most Pokemon Trainers what the other Poke Balls do and how they are best utilized. From our experience, we usually forego using these specialty balls despite picking up a few from the ground or finding them hidden in locations somewhere in Pokemon games. This time, we shed some light on their use cases and guide you where you can locate these Poke Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Name Description Catch Rate Locations Poke Ball “A device for catching wild Pokemon.” 1x All Poke Marts

Dropped Item

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward

Porto Marinada Auction Great Ball “A good, high-performance Poke Ball that provides a higher Pokemon catch rate than a standard Poke Ball.” 1.5x All Poke Marts after the first Gym Badge

Dropped Item

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (20 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Ultra Ball “An ultra-high performance Pokeball that provides a higher success rate for catching Pokemon than a Great Ball.” 2x All Poke Marts after the fifth Gym Badge

Dropped Item

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (40 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Master Ball “The best Pokeball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokemon without fail.” 100% Director Clavell will reward you with this type of Poke Ball after beating the game. Beast Ball “A Pokeball with a low success rate. A strange Pokeball.” 0.1x if used on all other Pokemon 5x if used on an Ultra Beast Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Pokedex Progress Rewaerd (All Pokemon Entries) Cherish Ball “A quite rare Poke Ball made to commemorate a special occasion of some sort.” 1x This type of Poke Ball can only be received by a player if they get a Pokemon that is only distributed in a special Pokemon event. Dive Ball “A somewhat different Pokeball that works especially well when catching Pokemon that live underwater.” 1x if used on any other Pokemon 3.5x if Pokemon was found while physically in the water All Poke Marts after the fifth Gym Badge

Dropped Item

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (170 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Dream Ball “Makes it easier to catch sleeping Pokemon. A strange Pokeball.” 1x if the Pokemon is awake 4x if the Pokemon is asleep Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Pokedex Completion Reward (360 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Dusk Ball “A somewhat different Pokeball that makes it easier to catch wild Pokemon at night or in dark places like caves.” 1x if the Pokemon is found at any other time or place 3x if the Pokemon is found at night or in a cave All Poke Marts after the seventh Gym Badge

Dropped Item

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (140 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Fast Ball “A Pokeball that makes it easier to catch Pokemon that are usually very quick to run away.” 1x if the Pokemon's Speed is lower than 100 4x if the Pokemon's Speed is above 100 Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Pokedex Completion Reward (240 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Friend Ball “A strange Pokeball that will make the wild Pokemon caught with it more friendly toward you immediately.” 1x Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Pokedex Completion Reward (260 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Heal Ball “A remedial Pokeball that restores the HP of Pokemon caught with it and eliminates any status conditions.” 1x All Poke Marts after the first Gym Badge

Dropped Item

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Porto Marinada Auction Heavy Ball “A Pokeball that is better than usual at catching very heavy Pokemon.” -20 if the Pokemon weighs less than 451.1lbs +20 if the Pokemon weighs more than 451.1.lbs +30 if the Pokemon weighs more than 677.3lbs +40 if the Pokemon weighs more than 903lbs Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Pokedex Completion Reward (320 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Level Ball “A Pokeball that makes it easier to catch Pokemon that are at a lower level than your own Pokemon.” 2x if the Trainer's Pokemon is at a greater level than the Pokemon 4x if the Trainer's Pokemon has a level that half of the level is higher than the Pokemon's level 8x if the Trainer's Pokemon has a level that is 1/4 of the level higher than the Pokemon's level Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Pokedex Completion Reward (280 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Love Ball “A Pokeball that works best when catching a Pokemon that is of the opposite gender of your Pokemon.” 1x if the Trainer's Pokemon is the same gender as the Pokemon 8x if the Trainer's Pokemon is the opposite gender of the Pokemon Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Porto Marinada Auction Lure Ball “A Pokeball that is good for catching Pokemon that you reel in with a rod while out fishing.” 1x Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Pokedex Completion Reward (300 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Luxury Ball “A particularly comfortable Pokeball that makes a wild Pokemon quickly grow friendlier after being caught.” 1x All Poke Marts after the fourth Gym Badge

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (190 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Moon Ball “A Pokeball that will make it easier to catch Pokemon that can evolve using a Moon Stone.” 1x if the Pokemon is any Pokemon that doesn't evolve using a Moon Stone 4x if the Pokemon evolves using a Moon Stone Academy Ace Tournament Reward

Pokedex Completion Reward (340 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Nest Ball “A somewhat different Pokeball that becomes more effective the lower the level of the wild Pokemon.” 1x if the Pokemon's level is 30 or above 2x if the Pokemon's level is 20-29 3x if the Pokemon's level is 19 or lower All Poke Marts after the third Gym Badge

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (90 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Net Ball “A somewhat different Pokeball that is more effective when attempting to catch Water-type or Bug-type Pokemon.” 1x if the Pokemon is not a Water-type or a Bug-type 3x if the Pokemon is a Water-type or a Bug-type All Poke Marts after the second Gym Badge

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (70 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Premier Ball “A somewhat rare Pokeball that was made as a commemorative item used to celebrate an event of some sort.” 1x All Poke Marts (Given one every purchase of any ten Poke Balls)

Porto Marinada Auction Quick Ball “A somewhat different Pokeball that has a more successful catch rate if used at the start of a wild encounter.” 1x if the Poke Ball is used after the first turn 5x if the Poke Ball is used during the first turn All Poke Marts after the sixth Gym Badge

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (120 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction Repeat Ball “A somewhat different Pokeball that works especially well on a Pokemon species that has been caught before.” 1x if the Pokemon hasn't been caught before 3.5x if the Pokemon has already been caught before All Poke Marts after the third Gym Badge

Dropped Item

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Porto Marinada Auction Timer Ball “A somewhat different Pokeball that becomes progressively more effective the more turns that are taken in battle.” 1x if the Poke Ball is used within the first 10 turns 2x if the Poke Ball is used within 11-20 turns 3x if the Poke Ball is used within 21-30 turns 4x if the Poke Ball is used after 30 turns have passed All Poke Marts after the eighth Gym Badge

Dropped Item

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents

Levincia Delibird Presents

Mesagoza Delibird Presents

Pokedex Completion Reward (220 Pokemon Entries)

Porto Marinada Auction

We hope that his Poke Ball Guide proves to be useful in your future endeavors in the region of Paldea in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. There are over a thousand kinds of Pokemon that you can catch and hopefully, by being able to know what kind of Poke Ball to use through this guide, it would make your journey even more worthwhile and fruitful.

Best of luck, Trainers!