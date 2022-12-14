By Ziggy Chavez · 11 min read

Pokémon games since time immemorial have always had TMs or Technical Machines. It may change or vary from one game to another but its use remains the same. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: All TMs in the game, we’ll tell you everything you need to know – how to craft and how to find all TMs in the game.

What are Technical Machines?

A Technical Machine or TM for short is a tool that teaches a new move to a Pokémon. In the first iteration of the Pokémon games (Red, Blue, and Yellow), there is a pamphlet that contains information on Technical Machines and Hidden Machines (commonly known as HM in the earlier version of the games) at the top of Celadon Mansion where it indicates that Silph Co. is involved in the development of the TMs. In some versions of the game, Technical Machines can only be used once. Towards the later generations of Pokémon games, TMs were made to be used for more than one Pokémon. They were depicted as something similar to floppy disks, compact discs, and digital papers that retract into a tube.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will find a TM Machine at Pokémon Centers that allow trainers to make their own Technical Machines as long as they have the necessary ingredients to create it.

How to craft Technical Machines?

To craft Technical Machines, you will need to gather ingredients first. You may get these ingredients from wild Pokémon wondering around their habitats. Of course, each recipe would differ from one another so it is essential that you gather ingredients that are specific to a certain Technical Machine. After you have successfully gathered all the required materials, you should visit your local Pokémon Center and look for the TM Machine (Funny since it’s called Technical Machine Machine. Lol).

All TM Recipes in Scarlet & Violet

We have went through all the trouble of actually listing down all the Technical Machines and what ingredients are required to make them. Here is the full list of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Technical Machines.

TM001: Take Down – 400 LP, 3x Lechonk Hair, 3x Yungoos Fur

TM002: Charm – 400 LP, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Teddiursa Claw

TM003: Fake Tears – 400 LP, 3x Bonsly Tears, 3x Teddiursa Claw

TM004: Agility – 800 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Oricorio Feather

TM005: Mud-Slap – 200 LP, 3x Wooper Slime

TM006: Scary Face – 400 LP, 3x Stantler Hair, 3x Sandile Claw

TM007: Protect – 400 LP, 3x Lechonk Hair, 3x Scatterbug Powder

TM008: Fire Fang – 800 LP, 3x Houndour Fang

TM009: Thunder Fang – 800 LP, 3x Shinx Fang

TM010: Ice Fang – 800 LP, 3x Cubchoo Fur

TM011: Water Pulse – 1,500 LP, 3x Buizel Fur, 3x Magikarp Scales

TM012: Low Kick – 400 LP, 3x Mankey Fur

TM013: Acid Spray – 800 LP, 3x Toxel Sparks, 3x Wooper Slime

TM014: Acrobatics – 3,000 LP, 3x Wattrel Feather, 3x Bombirdier Feather

TM015: Struggle Bug – 400 LP, 3x Tarountula Thread

TM016: Psybeam – 800 LP, 3x Psyduck Down

TM017: Confuse Ray – 400 LP, 3x Gastly Gas, 3x Mareep Wool

TM018: Thief -3,000 LP, 3x Houndour Fang, 3x Shroodle Ink

TM019: Disarming Voice – 200 LP, 3x Ralts Dust

TM020: Trailblaze – 800 LP, 3x Petilil Leaf, 3x Hoppip Leaf

TM021: Pounce – 800 LP, 3x Nymble Claw, 3x Tarountula Thread

TM022: Chilling Water – 3000 LP, 3x Psyduck Down, 3x Surskit Syrup

TM023: Charge Beam – 800 LP, 3x Mareep Wool, 3x Dedenne Fur

TM024: Fire Spin – 800 LP, 3x Growlithe Fur, 3x Torkoal Coal

TM025: Facade – 5,000 LP, 3x Komala Claw, 3x Tinkatink Hair, 3x Stantler Hair

TM026: Poison Tail – 800 LP, 3x Seviper Fang, 3x Shroodle Ink

TM027: Aerial Ace – 800 LP, 3x Starly Feather, 3x Fletchling Feather

TM028: Bulldoze – 1,500 LP, 3x Mudbray Mud, 3x Sandygast Sand

TM029: Hex – 3,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Greavard Wax

TM030: Snarl – 800 LP, 3x Maschiff Fang, 3x Squawkabilly Feather

TM031: Metal Claw – 400 LP, 3x Teddiursa Claw

TM032: Swift – 200 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather

TM033: Magical Leaf – 1,500 LP, 3x Smoliv Oil, 3x Petilil Leaf

TM034: Icy Wind – 800 LP, 3x Snom Thread, 3x Snover Berries

TM035: Mud Shot – 800 LP, 3x Sandile Claw, 3x Wooper Slime

TM036: Rock Tomb – 1,500 LP, 3x Rockruff Rock, 3x Klawf Claw

TM037: Draining Kiss – 800 LP, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Flabébé Pollen

TM038: Flame Charge – 800 LP, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Torkoal Coal

TM039: Low Sweep – 3,000 LP, 3x Croagunk Poison, 3x Mankey Fur

TM040: Air Cutter – 400 LP, 3x Combee Honey

TM041: Stored Power – 800 LP, 3x Gothita Eyelash, 3x Ralts Dust

TM042: Night Shade – 400 LP, 3x Gastly Gas, 3x Murkow Bauble

TM043: Fling – 3,000 LP, 3x Sneasel Claw, 3x Happiny Dust

TM044: Dragon Tail – 1,500 LP, 3x Dratini Scales, 3x Sandile Claw

TM045: Venoshock – 3,000 LP, 3x Toxel Spikes, 3x Salandit Gas

TM046: Avalanche – 1,500 LP, 3x Bergmite Ice, 3x Snorunt Fur

TM047: Endure – 200 LP, 3x Scatterbug Powder

TM048: Volt Switch – 3,000 LP, 3x Dedenne Fur, 3x Shinx Fang

TM049: Sunny Day – 3,000 LP, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Torkoal Coal, 3x Litleo Tuft

TM050: Rain Dance – 3,000 LP, 3x Shellos Mucus, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Wattrel Feather

TM051: Sandstorm – 3,000 LP, 3x Hippopotas Sand, 3x Silicobra Sand, 3x Sandygast Sand

TM052: Snowscape – 3,000 LP, 3x Snover Berries, 3x Delibird Parcel, 3x Snom Thread

TM053: Smart Strike – 3,000 LP, 3x Chewtle Claw, 3x Heracross Claw

TM054: Psyshock – 5,000 LP, 3x Meditite Sweat, 3x Spoink Pearl, 3x Drowzee Fur

TM055: Dig – 5,000 LP, 3x Diglett Dirt, 3x Greavard Wax, 3x Orthworm Tarnish

TM056: Bullet Seed – 3,000 LP, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Hoppip Leaf

TM057: False Swipe – 400 LP, 3x Kricketot Shell, 3x Chewtle Claw

TM058: Brick Break – 5,000 LP, 3x Makuhita Sweat, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Crabrawler Shell

TM059: Zen Headbutt – 5,000 LP, 3x Veluza Fillet, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Dunsparce Scales

TM060: U-Turn – 3,000 LP, 3x Nymble Claw, 3x Scyther Claw

TM061: Shadow Claw – 3,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Komala Claw

TM062: Foul Play – 3,000 LP, 3x Murkrow Bauble, 3x Sandile Claw

TM063: Psychic Fangs – 10,000 LP, 5x Bruxish Tooth, 3x Basculin Fang, 3x Veluza Fillet

TM064: Bulk Up – 3,000 LP, 3x Makuhita Sweat, 3x Axew Scales

TM065: Air Slash – 5,000 LP, 3x Noibat Fur, 3x Wingull Feather, 3x Flamigo Down

TM066: Body Slam – 5,000 LP, 3x Swkovet Fur, 3x Alomomola Mucus, 3x Chewtle Claw

TM067: Fire Punch – 5,000 LP, 3x Meditite Sweat, 3x Charcadet Soot

TM068: Thunder Punch – 5,000 LP, 3x Toxel Sparks, 3x Meditite Sweat

TM069: Ice Punch – 5,000 LP, 3x Cubchoo Fur, 3x Meditite Sweat

TM070: Sleep Talk – 400 LP, 3x Hippopotas Sand, 3x Slowpoke Claw

TM071: Seed Bomb – 8,000 LP, 5x Shroomish Spores, 3x Bramblin Twig, 3x Smoliv Oil

TM072: Electro Ball – 5,000 LP, 3x Pachirisu Fur, 3x Voltorb Sparks, 3x Tadbulb Mucus

TM073: Drain Punch – 8,000 LP, 5x Croagunk Poison, 3x Mankey Fur, 3x Crabrawler Shell

TM074: Reflect – 800 LP, 3x Drowzee Fur, 3x Flittle Down

TM075: Light Screen – 800 LP, 3x Magnemite Screw, 3x Voltorb Sparks

TM076: Rock Blast – 3,000 LP, 3x Nacli Salt, 3x Chewtle Claw

TM077: Waterfall – 8,000 LP, 5x Magikarp Scales, 3x Basculin Fang, 3x Arrokuda Scales

TM078: Dragon Claw – 8,000 LP, 5x Axew Scales, 3x Noibat Fur, 3x Gible Scales

TM079: Dazzling Gleam – 8,000 LP, 3x Hatenna Dust, 3x Swablu Fluff, 3x Fidough Fur

TM080: Metronome – 400 LP, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Happiny Dust

TM081: Grass Knot – 3,000 LP, 3x Cacnea Needle, 3x Shroomish Spores

TM082: Thunder Wave – 400 LP, 3x Mareep Wool, 3x Pawmi Fur

TM083: Poison Jab – 5,000 LP, 3x Shroodle Ink, 3x Seviper Fang, 3x Mareanie Spike

TM084: Stomping Tantrum – 5,000 LP, 3x Mudbray Mud, 3x Phanpy Nail

TM085: Rest – 400 LP, 3x Drowzee Fur

TM086: Rock Slide – 5,000 LP, 3x Nacli Salt, 3x Rockruff Rock, 3x Bonsly Tears

TM087: Taunt – 3,000 LP, 3x Meowth Fur, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Sneasel Claw

TM088: Swords Dance – 5,000 LP, 3x Zangoose Claw, 3x Gible Scales, 3x Scyther Claw

TM089: Body Press – 8,000 LP, 5x Cetoddle Grese, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Pawniard Blade

TM090: Spikes – 3,000 LP, 3x Pincurchin Spines, 3x Qwilfish Spines

TM091: Toxic Spikes – 3,000 LP, 3x Mareanie Spike, 3x Pineco Husk

TM092: Imprison – 3,000 LP, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Zorua Fur

TM093: Flash Cannon – 8,000 LP, 3x Varoom Fume, 3x Klefki Key, 3x Tinkatink Hair

TM094: Dark Pulse – 8,000 LP, 3x Zorua Fur, 3x Impidimp Hair, 3x Spiritomb Fragment

TM095: Leech Life – 8,000 LP, 3x Surskit Syrup, 3x Venonat Fang, 3x Kricketot Shell

TM096: Eerie Impulse – 400 LP, 3x Voltorb Sparks, 3x Shinx Fang

TM097: Fly – 5,000 LP, 3x Squawkabilly Feather, 3 Bombirdier Feather, 3x Rufflet Feather

TM098: Skill Swap – 3,000 LP, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Flittle Down

TM099: Iron Head – 8,000 LP, 5x Cufant Tarnish, 3x Pawniard Blade, 3x Rookidee Feather

TM100: Dragon Dance – 5,000 LP, 3x Tatsugiri Scales, 3x Gible Scales, 3x Noibat Fur

TM101: Power Gem – 8,000 LP, 3x Spoink Pearl, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Mareep Wool

TM102: Gunk Shot – 5,000 LP, 3x Grimer Toxin, 3x Croagunk Poison, 3x Varoom Fume

TM103: Substitute – 5,000 LP, 3x Mimikyu Scrap, 3x Azurill Fur, 3x Falinks Sweat

TM104: Iron Defense – 1,500 LP, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Pineco Husk

TM105: X-Scissor – 5,000 LP, 3x Fromantis Leaf, 3x Tarountula Thread, 3x Kricketot Shell

TM106: Drill Run – 8,000 LP, 3x Pineco Husk, 3x Dunsparce Scales, 3x Arrokuda Scales

TM107: Will-O-Wisp – 3,000 LP, 3x Salandit Gas, 3x Shuppet Scrap

TM108: Crunch – 8,000 LP, 5x Maschiff Fang, 3x Bruxish Tooth, 3x Yungoos Fur

TM109: Trick – 5,000 LP, 3x Shuppet Scrap, 3x Sableye Gem, 3x Sinistea Chip

TM110: Liquidation – 10,000 LP, 5x Arrokuda Scales, 3x Wiglett Sand, 3x Buizel Fur

TM111: Giga Drain – 8,000 LP, 5x Capsakid Seed, 3x Hoppip Leaf, 3x Skiddo Leaf

TM112: Aura Sphere – 8,000 LP, 5x Ralts Dust, 3x Riolu Fur, 3x Charcadet Soot

TM113: Tailwind – 5,000 LP, 3x Rufflet Feather, 3x Rookidee Feather, 3x Bombirdier Feather

TM114: Shadow Ball – 8,000 LP, 5x Gastly Gas, 3x Sandygast Sand, 3x Sinistea Chip

TM115: Dragon Pulse – 8,000 LP, 5x Goomy Goo, 3x Swablu Fluff, 3x Tatsugiri Scales

TM116: Stealth Rock – 5,000 LP, 3x Rolycoly Coal, 3x Rockruff Rock

TM117: Hyper Voice – 8,000 LP, 5x Litleo Tuft, 3x Tandemaus Fur, 3x Skwovet Fur

TM118: Heat Wave – 10,000 LP, 5x Growlithe Fur, 3x Torkoal Coal, 3x Larvesta Fuzz

TM119: Energy Ball – 10,000 LP, 5x Deerling Hair, 3x Applin Juice, 3x Bramblin Twig

TM120: Psychic – 10,000 LP, 5x Rellor Mud, 3x Indeedee Fur, 3x Ralts Dust

TM121: Heavy Slam – 5,000 LP, 3x Cufant Tarnish, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Dondozo Whisker

TM122: Encore – 3,000 LP, 3x Hawlucha Down, 3x Slakoth Fur

TM123: Surf – 10,000 LP, 5x Finneon Scales, 3x Finizen Mucus, 3x Wiglett Sand

TM124: Ice Spinner – 8,000 LP, 5x Cetoddle Grease, 3x Bergmite Ice, 3x Frigibax Scales

TM125: Flamethrower – 10,000 LP, 5x Litleo Tuft, 3x Houndour Fang, 3x Numel Lava

TM126: Thunderbolt – 10,000 LP, 5x Pachirisu Fur, 3x Tadbulb Mucus, 3x Pichu Fur

TM127: Play Rough – 10,000 LP, 5x Fidough Fur, 3x Tandemaus Fur, 3x Tinkatink Hair

TM128: Amnesia – 1,500 LP, 3x Slowpoke Claw, 3x Slakoth Fur

TM129: Calm Mind – 3,000 LP, 3x Stantler Hair, 3x Indeedee Fur

TM130: Helping Hand – 400 LP, 1x Eevee Fur

TM131: Pollen Puff – 10,000 LP, 5x Rellor Mud, 3x Petilil Leaf, 3x Kricketot Shell

TM132: Baton Pass – 3,000 LP, 3x Girafarig Fur, 3x Eevee Fur

TM133: Earth Power – 10,000 LP, 3x Silicobra Sand, 3x Shellos Mucus, 3x Barboach Slime

TM134: Reversal – 3,000 LP, 3x Falinks Sweat, 3x Heracross Claw, 3x Mankey Fur

TM135: Ice Beam – 10,000 LP, 5x Cryogonal Ice, 3x Shellder Pearl, 3x Delibird Parcel

TM136: Electric Terrain – 3,000 LP, 3x Pincurchin Spines, 3x Tadbulb Mucus, 3x Pawmi Fur

TM137: Grassy Terrain – 3,000 LP, 3x Flabébé Pollen, 3x Sunkern Leaf, 3x Fromantis Leaf

TM138: Psychic Terrain – 3,000 LP, 3x Slowpoke Claw, 3x Indeedee Fur, 3x Drowzee Fur

TM139: Misty Terrain – 3,000 LP, 3x Klefki Key, 3x Igglybuff Fluff, 3x Flabébé Pollen

TM140: Nasty Plot – 5,000 LP, 3x Spiritomb Fragment, 3x Tatsugiri Scales

TM141: Fire Blast – 12,000 LP, 5x Numel Lava, 3x Larvesta Fuzz, 3x Torkoal Coal

TM142: Hydro Pump – 12,000 LP, 5x Finizen Mucus, 3x Finneon Scales, 3x Luvdisc Scales

TM143: Blizzard – 12,000 LP, 5x Snorunt Fur, 3x Snover Berries, 3x Cryogonal Ice

TM144: Fire Pledge – 8,000 LP, 3x Salandit Gas, 3x Numel Lava, 3x Capsakid Seed

TM145: Water Pledge – 8,000 LP, 3x Luvdisc Scales, 3x Alomomola Mucus, 3x Shellder Pearl

TM146: Grass Pledge – 8,000 LP, 3x Applin Juice, 3x Toedscool Flaps, 3x Deerling Hair

TM147: Wild Charge – 10,000 LP, 5x Shinx Fang, 3x Pichu Fur, 3x Tynamo Slime

TM148: Sludge Bomb – 10,000 LP, 5x Croagunk Poison, 3x Grimer Toxin, 3x Foongus Spores

TM149: Earthquake – 12,000 LP, 5x Phanpy Nail, 3x Diglett Dirt, 3x Barboach Slime

TM150: Stone Edge – 12,000 LP, 5x Rolycoly Coal, 3x Rockruff Rock, 3x Klawf Claw

TM151: Phantom Force – 10,000 LP, 5x Sinistea Chips, 3x Shuppet Scraps, 3x Greavard Wax

TM152: Giga Impact – 14,000 LP, 8x Taurus Hair, 5x Zangoose Claw, 3x Slakoth Fur

TM153: Blast Burn – 14,000 LP, 8x Houndour Fang, 5x Charcadet Soot, 3x Growlithe Fur

TM154: Hydro Cannon – 14,000 LP, 8x Qwilfish Spines, 5x Dondozo Whisker, 3x Luvdisc Scales

TM155: Frenzy Plant – 14,000 LP, 8x Tropius Leaf, 5x Skiddo Leaf, 3x Cacnea Needle

TM156: Outrage – 12,000 LP, 5x Axew Scale, 3x Dratini Scale, 3x Frigibax Scales

TM157: Overheat – 12,000 LP, 5x Litleo Tuft, 3x Numel Lava, 3x Capsakid Seed

TM158: Focus Blast – 12,000 LP, 5x Flamigo Down, 3x Meditite Sweat, 3x Impidimp Hair

TM159: Leaf Storm – 12,000 LP, 5x Bounsweet Sweat, 3x Tropius Leaf, 3x Toedscool Flaps

TM160: Hurricane – 12,000 LP, 5x Swablu Fluff, 3x Oricorio Feather, 3x Wingull Feather

TM161: Trick Room – 5,000 LP, 3x Hatenna Dust, 3x Bronzor Fragment, 3x Gothita Eyelash

TM162: Bug Buzz – 10,000 LP, 5x Kricketot Shell, 3x Combee Honey, 3x Venonat Fang

TM163: Hyper Beam – 14,000 LP, 8x Dratini Scale, 5x Goomy Goo, 3x Taurus Hair

TM164: Brave Bird – 12,000 LP, 5x Starly Feather, 3x Rufflet Feather, 3x Rookidee Feather

TM165: Flare Blitz – 12,000 LP, 5x Growlithe Fur, 3x Fletchling Feather, 3x Charcadet Feather

TM166: Thunder – 12,000 LP, 5x Dedenne Fur, 3x Pichu Fur, 3x Tynamo Slime

TM167: Close Combat – 12,000 LP, 5x Riolu Fur, 3x Crabrawler Shell, 3x Makuhita Sweat

TM168: Solar Beam – 12,000 LP, 5x Bounsweet Sweat, 3x Tropius Leaf, 3x Foongus Spores

TM169: Draco Meteor – 14,000 LP, 8x Goomy Goo, 5x Frigibax Scales, 3x Applin Juice

TM170: Steel Beam – 14,000 LP, 8x Magnemite Screw, 5x Orthworm Tarnish, 3x Cufant Tarnish

TM171: Tera Blast – 8,000 LP, 8x Glimmet Crystal

