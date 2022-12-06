By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Everybody’s favorite electric mouse can be found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Pikachu, we’ll tell you how to get yourself this cute, lovable Pokémon.

Who is Pikachu?

Pikachu, an electric type Pokémon, is Ash/Satoshi’s partner in the anime and is the face of The Pokémon Company. This Pokémon has been the face of two Pokémon games in Pokémon Yellow and Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu. The “Mouse” Pokémon from Generation 1 evolves into Raichu when exposed to a Thunder Stone. It has an Alolan variant and evolves into Alolan Raichu via the same method as well.

How to get Pikachu?

How to get Pikachu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is something you would figure out pretty easily in your journey. You can find Pikachu in the following areas: West Province (Area Three), East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Two), and South Province (Area Four). The best places to look for Pikachu in the game are in South Province (Area Two) and East Province (Area One). A quick tip: In East Province (Area One), head on to Artazon’s east exit and walk along the hillside and check if a Pikachu is around. If it isn’t, just head back to the city to reset the spawn of Pokémon in that area.

The Pikachu that spawn in the area are pretty low level so make sure you don’t knock it out. Bring a Pokémon with False Swipe which is a basic when hunting Pokémon for Pokédex completion. PS. Make sure to bring Pokéballs with you, of course.

There’s a free Pikachu?

In case you missed it, there is a FREE Pikachu that you can claim via the “Get via Internet” option in-game. This Pikachu has flying Tera type so it’s officially, unofficially called the “Flying Pikachu”. Make sue to claim your Flying Pikachu before February 28, 2023.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to get Pikachu on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!