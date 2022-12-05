By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

If you see a cute Pokémon reminiscent of Chip from Beauty and the Beast, you’ve just encountered a Sinistea. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Polteageist, We’ll tell you everything you need to know about this “Black Tea” Pokémon.

Who is Polteageist?

Polteageist, the “Black Tea” Pokémon, is a ghost type that evolves from Sinistea, a Pokémon who was introduced during the 8th Generation of Pokémon games, Sword and Shield. This Pokémon takes two forms: its Phony form and its Antique form. Both forms have different Pokédex descriptions:

Phony Form

Scarlet: “The soul of someone who died alone possessed some leftover tea. This Pokémon appears in hotels and houses.”

Violet: “Sinistea gets into your body when you drink it, and then it steals your vitality from within. It also tastes awful.”

Antique Form

Scarlet: “Some fanatics will go to great pains to prepare the perfect tea and teacup, eagerly waiting for a Sinistea to come and possess their selections”

Violet: ” This Sinistea lives in an antique teacup. As valuable as this Pokémon is, its awful taste remains unchanged.”

Where to find Sinistea?

You can find Sinistea in two areas: Alfornada and the East Province. To find Sinistea in the East Province, head on to Levincia and go towards the wasteland by the western ruins. If you can’t find Sinistea in the East Province, best to visit the habitat near Alfornada as it spawns there more.

Where to find Sinistea Chips? What are they for?

If you’re rushing to evolve Charcadet, you are sure to be on the lookout for this Pokémon since you’ll need 10 Sinistea Chips to craft Malicious Armor in Zapapico. Where to find Sinistea Chips? You can obtain these by catching or defeating a bunch of Sinistea.

How to get Polteageist?

Sinistea, depending on the form, evolves into a Polteageist. You can evolve Sinistea by using either the Chipped Pot (for Antique form) or the Cracked Pot (for Phony form). You may obtain these at the auction house in Port Marinada. Acquiring it in the auction house may be a bit tricky since its stock only appears at random. Make sure to check every hour in the real world for it to refresh.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to Get Polteageist on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!