Published November 23, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reintroduced a familiar Pokémon that gets a little bit of love. Alongside Girafarig and Primeape, Dunsparce gets an evolved form named Dudunsparce. Evolving Dunsparce can be quite tricky but we’ll let you in on the secret with this Pokémon SV Guide – How to Evolve Dunsparce.

Who is Dunsparce?

Dunsparce is inspired by the tsuchinoko, a snake-like being from Japanese folklore. Dunsparce, described bluntly, is the “Land Snake” Pokemon. Its Pokedex entry on Scarlet states, “It creates mazes in dark locations. When spotted, it flees into the ground by digging with its tail”. While the Pokedex entry on Violet states, ” If spotted, it escapes by burrowing with its tail. It can float just slightly using its wings”.

How to get Dunsparce?

Dunsparce is located almost everywhere in Paldea. You may catch one as soon as you enter one of the first areas of the game – South Province (Area One). You can also find Dunsparce in South Province (Area Two), (Area Four), and West Province (Area One) more likely than the other ones. Be warned as these creatures are a little hard to find since they are uncommon. When you see a Dunsparce, approach it carefully and catch it!

How to evolve Dunsparce?

Similar to Girafarig’s evolution, Dunsparce needs to learn a certain move to evolve into Dudunsparce. Reach level 32 via auto-battling or by battling trainers in the game and Dunsparce will learn Hyper Drill. Dunsparce will automatically evolve which will add another segment and be called DUDUNSPARCE. Cool, right?

In some rare cases, a Three-Segment Dudunsparce will evolve from your Dunsparce. The chances for this to happen is pretty slim as there are only 1:15 chances of this happening. For trainers who are looking into completing the Pokédex with Shiny Pokémon, this might be a daunting task given those conditions.

There are a lot of Pokémon that we still need to explore in the region of Paldea. Just like Dunsparce, there are those that we knew from older generations that do not evolve but are now blessed with one.