Published November 22, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

The Paldea region has given us new and old Pokémon that we can all look forward to catching in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In the older versions of the game, some Pokémon were finally given additional evolutions from the ones we are familiar with. Pokémon like Magnezone which evolves from Magneton, Magmortar which evolves from Magmar, and Electivire which evolves from Electabuzz are some that finally get love from its game publisher. In this Pokémon SV Guide, we tell you how to get Farigiraf (evolves from Girafarig).

Who is Girafarig?

Girafarig is a Normal and Psychic type, this “Long Neck” Pokémon. Introduced in the 2nd generation of Pokémon games, Girafarig finally gets to evolve in the Paldea region. This particular Pokémon has a head for its tail (which has its own brain). As described on the Scarlet Pokédex, “Though very small, the brain in its tail is still considered an important organ because it emits powerful psychic energy”. On the Violet Pokédex, it states that “Girafarig’s tail has a small head. It instinctively bites at any foe that approaches the Pokémon from behind”.

Where is Girafarig?

You can find Girafarig in several locations in the game. Catch yourself a Girafarig of your own just outside Porto Marinada’s Pokémon Center and at Area Zero. The Porto Marinada location is the best option as there are a lot of Girafarig that spawn in the area.

How to get Farigiraf?

Now that you have caught yourself a Girafarig, all you have to do is to level it up to level 32. You can achieve this faster with the help of auto-battling or by simply taking Girafarig into battle. Once it reaches level 32, it will learn Twin Beam which is essential to its evolution. This Pokémon will not evolve until you have it taught. If you catch a Girafarig that is over level 32 and does not know Twin Beam, Girafarig will not evolve into Farigiraf.

There are a lot of Pokémon that we still need to explore in the region of Paldea. Just like Girafarig, there are those that we knew from older generations that does not evolve but is now blessed with one.