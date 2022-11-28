Published November 28, 2022

The Galar variant of Meowth is available for all the Pokémon Trainers who play Scarlet and Violet but it is not as easy as catching them in the wild. In this Pokémon SV Guide, we’ll tell you how to get Galarian Meowth in the Paldea region.

Who is Galarian Meowth?

Galarian Meowth is a variant of the original Meowth introduced to us which hails from the Kanto region. It comes from the region of Galar which was introduced to us in the Sword and Shield games of the franchise. This particular evolves into Perrserker upon reaching level 28. While Galarian Meowth has high attack and defense stats, there’s nothing much to consider for it to be a part of your main team in the game.

Galarian Meowth and Perrserker’s move set is only slightly different from the regular and original Meowth and Persian with Metal Claw and Metal Sound as some of the notable inclusions. The only major thing to take note of is the physical appearance and stat difference.

Where to get Galarian Meowth?

This Pokémon is a gift from the languages teacher, Salvatore, after you pass the languages finals and help him nurse an injured Pawmi that found its way to the academy. You should raise your relationship level by talking to your teacher every time you progress with the storyline and you’ll get closer friendship with him.

Like in the previous generation of Pokemon games, there will be some that will only be caught after completing a certain task or will be given to you by a certain NPC as you progress in the game. After a while, you will get close to him and will prompt you that as thanks for the help that you provided, Salvatore will gift you the “Scratch Cat” Pokémon at level 5 which only knows Fake Out, Hone Claw, and Growl.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea