Published November 20, 2022

By Zen Angeles · 5 min read

When you have your mount Pokemon Koraidon or Miraidon, you would want to have all five abilities to swiftly navigate your way to in the Paldea Region. The Path of Legends storyline gives you the opportunity to get all these five abilities but there is a test to get each one of them for your mount. The test consists of defeating Titan Pokemons in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where you have to help Arven take them all down to finish the storyline.

There are a total of five Titan Pokemons in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, all holding the powerful Herba Mystica, where each will give your mount Pokemon an ability. Each Herba Mystica is made into a sandwich, which powers up Koraidon or Miraidon. Using these power-ups will acquire their mount skills, giving them the ability to dash, jump higher, swim, glide, and scale up cliffs.



Here are all the Titan Pokémon in order of level based on Arven’s Pokemon level joining you in the battle. You will receive their respective Herba Mystica corresponding ability that unlocks for your mount. Do not rely heavily on Arven’s Pokemon as they will just be a meat shield for you to use, since most of the time, they faint from the battle.

TITAN POKEMON

– Stony Cliff Titan (Klawf)

– Open Sky Titan (Bombirdier)

– Lurking Steel Titan (Orthworm)

– The Quaking Earth Titan (Great Tusk/Iron Treads)

– The False Dragon Titan (Dondozo and Tatsugiri)

DASH – STONY CLIFF TITAN (KLAWF)

Klawf will meet you as a budget version of Kingler but with a derp face instead of a serious one like our King Crab. Klawf is also a rock-type Pokémon, which can be easily beaten with Pokemon with move types such as Grass, Ground, Steel, Water, and Fighting. These will make the battle easier for you to clear quickly, since the battle is pretty much straight forward, with you just battling the Titan. Arven will bring out a level 16 Shellder for you to use as a distraction for Klawf.

Sweet Herba Mystica will give your Koraidon or Miraidon to learn how to dash.

MOVE ON WATER – OPEN SKY TITAN (BOMBIRDIER)

Now Bombirdier may look elegant and kind on the outside, it packs a punch on each of its attacks. Bombirdier is a dark and flying type Pokémon, which can be easily defeated with Pokemon with move types such as Electric, Ice, Fairy, and Rock. These will also make the battle easier for you to clear quickly, since the battle is pretty much straight forward, with you just battling the Titan. Arven will bring out a level 19 Nacli for you to use as a support for Bombirdier.

Bitter Herba Mystica will be used for your Koraidon or Miraidon to learn how to swim or move on water

JUMP HIGHER – LURKING STEEL TITAN (ORTHWORM)

Another cute but strong Pokemon to fight is Orthworm. Orthworm is a steel type Pokémon, which can be easily defeated with Pokemon with move types such as Fire and Fighting. Do take note that it will not take any damage from ground type attacks due to it having an “Earth Eater” abilitiy, which absorbs ground type moves, converting it to HP. Arven will also bring out a small level 28 Toedscool for you to use as a support for the battle against the giant cute worm.

Salty Herba Mystica will give your Koraidon or Miraidon to learn how to jump higher.



GLIDE – THE QUAKING EARTH TITAN (GREAT TUSK/IRON TREADS)

For this one, the Titan Pokemon will depend on the version you are playing. If you are playing Pokemon Scarlet, you will face the Great Tusk, which is a Ground and Fighting type Pokemon. If you are playing Pokemon Violet, you will face the Iron Treads, which is a Ground and Steel type Pokemon. Both Pokemon are familiar as they look like separate evolutions of Donphan. You can easily defeat the Great Tusk with Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Grass, and Water moves, while you would want to use Fire, Fighting, Ground and Water for the Iron Treads Pokemon. Arven will still assist you but now with a level 44 Scovillain for the fight.



Sour Herba Mystica will give your Koraidon or Miraidon to be able to glide from cliffs, close to flying.



MOUNTAIN CLIMB – THE FALSE DRAGON TITAN (DONDOZO AND TATSUGIRI)

In this fight, you will be facing 2 Pokemon to get the last Herba Mystica. The False Dragon Titan will show up first, after interacting with a Tatsugiri Pokemon in the area shown on the map. The first Pokemon you will face is Dondozo, who by the name, is a false dragon. It is only a Water type Pokemon so Electric and Grass type moves will defeat it. Arven will also help you out with a level 55 Greedent with him. After the fight with Dondozo, the true Titan will show himself, the Tatsugiri. Tatsugiri is the dragon of the two, which has Water and Dragon as its types. Dragon and Fairy move sets will help you take down this “huge” monster.

Spicy Herba Mystica will give your Koraidon or Miraidon to be able to scale up vertical cliffs with ease, allowing you to fully explore Paldea finally.





These are all the Pokemon Titans you need to take down in order to get all the abilities of your mount Pokemon. There’s a continuation to the storyline of The Path of Legends but that’s up to you to find out after defeating all 5 Pokemon Titans. Now you have the ability to navigate and explore the entirety of Paldea Region with ease to find more Pokemon to catch, or secret spots to see.

For more Gaming news from us, click here.