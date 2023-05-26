A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

The Pokemon Company has revealed the next set of cards for the Pokemon Trading Card Game in the Scarlet and Violet series. The latest Pokemon TCG expansion announced is called Obsidian Flames and is targeted to be released on the 11th of August this year.

Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames Announced

As shared over on Twitter by @Serebii.net, the latest Pokemon TCG expansion, Obsidian Flames, will consist of over 190 cards that include fifteen (15) Pokemon-ex cards that have powerful attacks and high HP and six (6) Tera Pokemon-ex cards that include Darkness Tera Type Charizard ex and Lightning Tera Type Tyranitar ex. Some of the packs’ Tera Type art include a Dragonite ex as well.

On the official Pokemon website, The Pokemon Company described the expansion:

“Red-hot embers illuminate the pitch-black night and sparks flare into an inferno as Charizard ex surges forth with newfound powers of darkness! The glittering Terastal phenomenon imbues some Pokemon ex like Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen with different types than usual, while Dragonite ex and Greedent ex show mastery of their own inner strengths. Not to be outdone, Revavroom ex, Melmetal ex, and more Pokemon promise to change the course of battle in the Scarlet and Violet – Obsidian Flames expansion!”

As mentioned, the announced Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames will include the following:

Over 190 cards

Type-shifted Tera Pokemon ex with a crystalline appearance, including a Darkness-type Charizard ex

More than 20 brand-new Pokemon ex: a new take on a returning game mechanic

More than 15 Trainer cards

Dozens of Pokemon and Trainer cards with special illustrations

Elite Trainer Boxes have been revealed for Obsidian Flames expansion which can now be pre-ordered from the official Pokemon Center store for $59.99. An Elite Trainer Box contains 11 booster packs, two different full-art foil promo cards, 45 energy cards, a player’s guide to the set, and a lot more.

What cards do you think will be part of the new meta for the Pokemon TCG scene? Let us know your thoughts!

Best of luck, Trainers!