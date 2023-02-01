The Pokemon Company has officially announced that it will be removing The Pokemon Trading Card Game Online app from App Store, Google Play, and the browser version on the Pokemon website prior to the official launch of The Pokemon Trading Card Game Live. The discontinuation of Pokemon TCG Online’s support is pretty inevitable with the introduction of the new version of the TCG game that introduces new mechanics and features for players to enjoy. The Pokemon TCG Online sunset has been announced over at the official Pokemon website with the following details listed below.

Pokemon TCG Online goes dark

Sometime this 2023, Pokemon TCG Online will go dark and will not be supported by its publisher. Some fans are skeptical if this is the best move to do given that the game is pretty steady and stable but The Pokemon Company decided to transition into something new.

The great migration from Pokemon TCG Online to Pokemon TCG Live will be made for the development of the latter to help ensure that the game will be fully functional and smooth for all Pokemon Trainers. Dedicating the resources that they have will help provide a better experience in the game as Pokemon TCG Live exits beta in the foreseeable future.

While Pokemon TCG Online is still active, there will be no new Pokemon TCG products, cards, or deck accessories added to the game following March 1, 2023.

The full list of 2023 Pokemon TCG product releases that will still be supported in Pokemon TCG Online are as follows:

Launched on January 6, 2023:

Paldea Collection – Sprigatito

Paldea Collection – Fuecoco

Paldea Collection – Quaxly

Knock Out Collection: Galarian Slowking, Galarian Obstagoon, Dragapult

Enhanced 2-Pack Blister: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres

Launched on January 19, 2023:

Crown Zenith booster packs

Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box

Crown Zenith Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box

Crown Zenith Pin Collection – Rillaboom

Crown Zenith Pin Collection – Cinderace

Crown Zenith Pin Collection – Inteleon

Crown Zenith Collection – Regieleki V

Crown Zenith Collection – Regidrago V

Play! Pokemon Prize Pack: Series 2

Launching on February 16, 2023:

Crown Zenith Special Collection – Pikachu VMAX

Lucario VSTAR Special Collection

Kleavor VSTAR Special Collection

When asked why Pokemon TCG Online Sunset was necessary, Pokemon.com answers:

“We’re always working to innovate the Pokémon TCG and provide the best possible experience for fans who want more ways to play outside of the tabletop version of the game. As the Pokémon TCG Online launched over 10 years ago, Pokémon TCG Live not only provides an opportunity to update the game and underlying technology, but also to engage more fans by offering an easily accessible online game on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and macOS devices. Pokémon TCG Live also comes with a suite of improvements, including a new card-logic engine that provides more player feedback around gameplay events, as well as a Ranked Ladder, Battle Pass, duplicate card protection with Credits, 3D avatars, updated visual effects, and more fluid gameplay.”

As to why they are sunsetting Pokemon TCG Online prior to the launch of Pokemon TCG Live, Pokemon.com states:

“The Pokémon TCG Online will be sunsetted prior to the official launch of Pokémon TCG Live so that saved content in players’ Pokémon TCG Online accounts can be migrated to Pokémon TCG Live, helping to ensure a more seamless transition for players. This also provides a more optimal experience by merging all fans into one online game, offering a greater pool of people to digitally play the Pokémon TCG.”

For those who own Pokemon TCG Online code cards included in Pokemon TCG products will be redeemable in Pokémon TCG Live, although code cards from some products may unlock different items in Pokémon TCG Live than they do in the Pokémon TCG Online.

The discontinuation of Pokemon TCG Online may be a bit controversial for some Pokemon TCG fans but it has its pros and cons on why Pokemon TCG Live can do better. Some of the things that will be part of what will be lost in the process are the Trading feature that the current game has. This encourages players to buy physical booster packs and use redeem codes via Pokemon’s official website or use the Craft feature that is being introduced in the new version of the game. Regardless, the discontinuation of Pokemon TCG Online may be sad but we are hoping that The Pokemon Company is making this transition to get more people to play the game without having to spend so much.

More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to check in every now and then. Best of luck, Trainers!