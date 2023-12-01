Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos will team up with The Favourite stars Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn once again for his next film.

Kind of Kindness

Kind of Kindness wrapped filming in October 22 and is currently in post-production. Speaking to IndieWire, Lanthimos revealed that the film will have a lot of reunions.

Aside from Stone and Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qually and Willem Dafoe are both in the new film as well. Jeese Plemons, Hong Chau, and Hunter Schafer will also star in Kind of Kindness. Searchlight Pictures will once again distribute the film.

Poor Things follows a young woman (Stone) who is abruptly resurrected by a scientist. Doing this brings giant consequences as she runs off with a lawyer and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Mark Ruffalo stars alongside Stone along with Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and Christopher Abbott. It's based on the 1992 novel of the same name and premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Yorgos Lanthimos is an auteur filmmaker known for his films The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Favourite, and Poor Things.

Emma Stone began collaborating with Lanthimos with The Favourite. She would also star in a short film, Bleat, for the auteur. Even before her work with Lanthimos, Stone was an Oscar winner. She was previously nominated for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and La La Land (winning for the latter).

She received her third career nomination for her performance in The Favourite. Poor Things positions her well for yet another nomination and possible win.