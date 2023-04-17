Vizela (11-5-11) and Boavista (9-6-12) battle for three points in Portugal’s Primeira Liga! Be updated with Portugal soccer as we bring you our Portuguese Liga odds series, starring our Vizela-Boavista prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Vizela has transformed into a better shape by sealing victories consistently in the past five league matches. The team won four of those five fixtures and climbed to ninth in the standings. The Vizelenses are on a three-game winning run, which featured a 0-1 win over Santa Clara last timeout.

The unimpressive Boavista side sits at 12th in the standings. Going on, the Boavisteiros lost three of the last four league fixtures and were following a winless streak before sealing a win over Vitoria SC in the last match.

Here are the Vizela-Boavista soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Portuguese Liga Odds: Vizela-Boavista Odds

FC Vizela: -125

Boavista FC: +320

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -132

How to Watch Vizela vs. Boavista

TV: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Stream: Bet365

Time: 3:15 PM ET /12:15 PM PT

Why Vizela Can Beat Boavista

Vizela, following on from their previous result, will be hoping for more of the same after the 0-1 Primeira Liga victory against Santa Clara. In that game, Vizela had 42% possession and five shots at goal with three on target. Despite a scrappy game that saw Vizela record 20 fouls, the blue-and-white outfit took home the victory thanks to Milutin Osmajić’s goal in the 31st minute.

Vizela was unbeaten in four of the last seven home matches. They faced Braga and Benfica in those two fixtures they lost in the past seven home outings. However, Vizela recorded wins over Vitoria SC, Maritimo, Rio Ave, and Casa Pia. Vizela steps into the encounter after registering four crucial victories in the last five games. These results help the team within seven points of the top five places. However, it would take a miracle for Vizela to get the fifth seed, as the team knows that Arouca has been performing equally well over the last few weeks.

The Vizela manager Tulipa da Silva Cruz will be happy not to have any fitness worries whatsoever before this match owing to a fully healthy squad ready to go. Bruno Wilson should feature alongside Anderson at the heart of the defense once again. Kiki Afonso will miss out through injury, while Claudemir is a doubt. Only the latter was expected to start and will probably be replaced by Matheus Pereira.

Vizela should make use of the 4-2-3-1 formation in the match. Their strongest XI should include Fabijan Buntic, Igor Julião, Anderson, Bruno Wilson, Matheus Pereira, Pedro Ortiz, R. Gregorio Guzzo, Kiko Bondoso, Samu, Nuno Moreira, and Milutin Osmajic. Osmajic leads the team with seven goals while Samu has four goals and three assists; both are expected to run the offensive setups for the home team.

Why Boavista Can Beat Vizela

Boavista will go into this encounter following on from a 2-1 Primeira Liga win with the eclipse of Vitória Guimarães in their previous outing. In that match, Boavista had 48% possession and 12 shots at goal with four of them on target. Salvador Agra’s goal in the 19th minute was matched by André André in the one-hour mark. However, Gaius Makouta’s 86th-minute goal gave Boavista the much-needed three points.

Boavista will be looking for optimism after a rocky run in the past weeks. Boavista has been conceding defeats consistently on the road. The team lost four of the last five road trips. In fact, they have won just twice in the last 10 away matches.

Boavista will be looking to succeed against Vizela in this highly-anticipated matchup. Their three previous matches since 2021 resulted in draws. Boavista was lucky to snatch a win over Vizela in Round 3 of the Taca de Portugal in 2020.

Thanks to a completely healthy group available to select from, the Boavista boss Armando Petit does not have any fitness concerns to speak of ahead of this match. However, Rodrigo Abascal was sent off last time out and will not feature here. Vincent Sasso should deputize in the defensive backline. Ricardo Mangas and Kenji Gorré are in competition to start out wide.

There’s a good chance that As Panteras seems most likely to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Chequered Ones will be sending out Rafael Bracali, Pedro Malheiro, Reggie Cannon, Vincent Sasso, Bruno Onyemaechi, Sebastián Pérez, Gaius Makouta, Salvador Agra, Bruno Lourenço, Kenji Gorre, and Yusupha Njie. Njie leads the team with 10 goals while Gorre has provided seven goal involvements. Pedro Malheiro has six assists to his name while Salvador Agra and Gaius Makouta have 10 goal contributions for the away team.

Final Vizela-Boavista Prediction & Pick

Vizela’s victorious run should continue in this game against the struggling visitors. Goals have been abundant in the past games so expect the same result here.

Final Vizela-Boavista Prediction & Pick: Vizela (-125), Over 2.5 goals (-106)