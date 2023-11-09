With news of the live-action Zelda coming out, fans can't wait to see who land the leading roles. Here are potential Zelda castings.

As the highly-anticipated Legend of Zelda movie adaptation gets underway, fans worldwide are buzzing with excitement. One of the most crucial aspects of this upcoming cinematic journey is the casting of the two lead roles, Link and Princess Zelda. Much like the Super Mario Bros. Movie casting choices, the selection for these iconic characters will be under intense scrutiny. While Link's silent nature raises questions about the actor's physicality and looks, Princess Zelda presents a different set of considerations, including the portrayal of her character and the actress's ability to capture the essence of the role.

The Legacy of The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda, one of Nintendo's most beloved franchises, has held a special place in the hearts of gamers since the mid-80s. With its epic quests, courageous heroes, and captivating storyline, this series has consistently delivered thrilling adventures. At its core, the narrative revolves around Link, the valiant young warrior, and Princess Zelda, the embodiment of the goddess Hylia. Together, they stand against the formidable Ganon, a demon king who seeks to obtain the Triforce and rule the kingdom of Hyrule.

The casting of these pivotal characters is not a decision to be taken lightly. With the movie following the Super Mario Bros. Movie's casting controversy, fans are eager to see who will fill the shoes of Link and Princess Zelda. These roles are iconic, and the chosen actors will play an instrumental part in bringing the fantasy world of Hyrule to life.

Casting Link: The Silent Hero

Link, the central character of the Legend of Zelda series, is known for being a silent protagonist. This silence has led to speculation on whether Nintendo will choose to base its casting decision solely on physicality and appearance or break with tradition by allowing Link to speak for the first time. The latter option would likely offer more creative flexibility for casting.

In a world where possibilities are endless, casting directors have their work cut out for them. While it remains to be seen whether Link's silence will be maintained or if his voice will finally be heard, the casting choice for this character will be an intriguing one to watch.

Casting Princess Zelda: The Guiding Force

Princess Zelda, despite being the titular character, typically plays a supportive role in the narrative. She serves as a guide to Link, assisting him on his quest. However, the portrayal of Princess Zelda has evolved over the years. In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, she takes on a more active and complex role, including a developing relationship with Link.

Selecting the right actress to play Princess Zelda is undoubtedly easier than casting Link. With an abundance of talented blonde actresses to choose from, the potential pool of candidates is vast. Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan embodies the essence of Princess Zelda but may not be inclined to take on a big franchise. Other options include Anya Taylor-Joy, Elle Fanning, Lili Reinhart, and Hunter Schafer.

Among these options, Hunter Schafer, known for her role in Euphoria, stands out as a formidable choice. Her versatility as an actress and her fitting appearance make her a strong candidate to portray Princess Zelda. Moreover, having a trans actress leading a major franchise would be a significant step forward in representation.

Hunter Schafer says playing Zelda in the live-action ‘LEGEND OF ZELDA’ movie would be “so cool.” “I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows!” (Source: https://t.co/OW02Kks1aY) pic.twitter.com/K4UkmrJsoQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2023

Zendaya, a rising Hollywood star known for her role in the MCU's Spider-Man movies, is another compelling option. Her charisma and acting range make her a fitting choice to bring Princess Zelda to life.

Anya Taylor-Joy, fresh from voicing Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, remains a candidate to cross over to the world of Hyrule. Her ability to embody an Elf-like appearance, combined with her acting talent, makes her a potential fit for the role.

The talented Emma Watson, who has successfully transitioned beyond the Harry Potter franchise, is another name that has circulated in fan casting. Despite her prominent filmography, it remains to be seen whether a Zelda project would pique her interest.

Furthermore, the esteemed talents of Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan make them formidable choices, given their impressive performances and extensive experience in the industry. With their profound acting abilities and established presence in the entertainment landscape, Pugh and Ronan have the potential to infuse Princess Zelda with depth and complexity, delivering an unforgettable portrayal of this iconic character.

While multiple candidates offer exciting possibilities, Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and Zendaya stand out as strong contenders for the role of Princess Zelda. Both have demonstrated their acting prowess and hold the potential to bring depth and authenticity to the character.

New Talent: Casting the Complete Unknown

In addition to well-known actresses, there's also the possibility of casting a complete unknown. This approach may introduce a fresh and unexpected talent to the role. The Legend of Zelda movie could provide an exciting platform for a new face to make their mark in the cinematic world of Hyrule.

Ultimately, the casting choices for Link and Princess Zelda will set the tone for the entire Legend of Zelda movie adaptation. As fans eagerly await further updates, it's clear that the casting directors have a challenging but thrilling task ahead of them. The final selections will play a pivotal role in shaping the legacy of this highly-anticipated film. Who will be the chosen ones to embark on the epic quest in the land of Hyrule? Only time will tell, but the anticipation is undeniably high, and fans are ready to see their favorite characters come to life on the big screen.