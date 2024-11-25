Following the conclusion of the season, Prairie View A&M has decided to part ways with head football coach Bubba McDowell. The program announced the move on Sunday afternoon, saying that McDowell's contract won't be renewed.

“Coach McDowell’s commitment to helping our student-athletes succeed in life both personally and professionally is admirable and a true reflection of his character,” Prairie View A&M athletic director Anton Goff said in a statement.

McDowell joined the program in 2012 as a defensive backs coach, a position he held for six years. In 2022 following former head coach and current Grambling State offensive coordinator Eric Dooley's departure to become Southern University's head coach. He found marginal success, going 17-17 overall in his three seasons with the Panthers, and won the SWAC West last season, clinching a spot in the SWAC Championship. They, however, were beaten by Florida A&M 35-14 en route to the Rattlers winning the Celebration Bowl.

McDowell was a player for the University of Miami, contributing to the undefeated 1987 national championship team. In the 1989 NFL Draft, the Oilers picked him 77th overall in the third round. He spent six seasons in the NFL, concluding his career with the Carolina Panthers during their first season in 1995. While with the Oilers, McDowell achieved first-team All-Rookie honors, was recognized as an NFL All-Pro, and received the Ed Block Courage Award from the organization.

While coaching at Prairie View A&M, McDowell was one of four former Houston Oilers who were head coaches at HBCUs alongside Texas Southern's Cris Dishman, Tennessee State's Eddie George, and Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. During this year's State Fair Classic McDowell coached against Dishman as Texas Southern beat Prairie View A&M 27-9.

The institution is set to hold a national search to find the next leader of the football team with assistant head coach Ashton Green taking over as interim head coach.