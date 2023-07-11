The Nashville Predators have added another player in free agency, this time signing Denis Gurianov. The Predators and Denis Gurianov agreed to a one-year contract worth $850,000.

Gurianov hit 2023 NHL free agency after the Montreal Canadiens decided not to make him a qualifying offer. The forward joins the Predators after recording seven goals and 10 assists in 66 games during the 2022-2023 season. Gurianov started the season with the Dallas Stars and finished it with the Canadiens.

Dallas traded Gurianov to Montreal in February in exchange for Evgenii Dadono. Gurianov's contract with the Predators comes with a significant pay cut compared to last year. The veteran made a $2.9 million salary a season ago.

The 26-year-old has earned just north of $10 million in his NHL career.

The Predators and Gurianov are likely hoping that the forward has a bounce-back season. He recorded between 29 and 31 points in three straight seasons prior to the 2022-2023 campaign.

Gurianov was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. In 2019-2020, he finished 11th in the voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Ryan O'Reilly has been the Predators' biggest free-agent signing of the offseason. Nashville gave the center a four-year, $18 million contract.

Luke Schenn, Gustav Nyquist and Jasper Weatherby have also joined the Predators on free-agent contracts. Nashville re-signed Alexandre Carrier and gave Cody Glass a contract extension.

The Predators failed to make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was the first time in nine years that Nashville didn't earn a playoff spot during a full season. The Predators last won a playoff series in 2018, the year after they lost in the Stanley Cup Finals.