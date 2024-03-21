The Nashville Predators will travel to Sunrise to face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Predators-Panthers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Predators destroyed the San Jose Sharks 8-2 on Tuesday at home. The score was 1-1 in the second period, but the Preds scored three goals in the second period before exploding for four more in the third. Significantly, Michael McCarron led the way with two goals. Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi each contributed a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Ryan McDonaugh and Kiefer Sherwood each distributed three assists.
It was a relatively easy night for Jusse Saros, who made 18 saves on 20 shots. Ultimately, it helped that the Predators won 67 percent of their faceoffs to control the possession of the puck often. The Preds went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. Overall, they fired 40 shots on goal while executing 16 hits and blocking 21 shots.
The Panthers lost 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at home. They fell behind 2-0 after the first period. Amazingly, it was 4-0 before the Panthers finally got on the board in the second period when Matthew Tkachuk put them on the board thanks to a shorthanded goal. Sam Reinhart brought it close toward the end of the second period with a powerplay goal to make it 4-2. Later, in the third period, Reinrat tallied a goal to make it 4-3. But they could not tie the game and allowed an empty-net goal to put the game away.
Sergei Bobrovsky struggled throughout the night, making 11 saves on 15 shots on the goals. Yet, his team attempted to help him with 50 shots on goals. The Panthers won 46 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 7 on the powerplay and 6 for 7 on the penalty kill. The Panthers also leveled 25 hits and blocked 10 shots.
The Panthers destroyed the Predators 4-1 in the last game on January 23, 2024 at Bridgestone. The teams have split the last 10 games. Yet, the Predators are 3-2 over the past five games at Amerant Bank Arena.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Predators-Panthers Odds
Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline: +146
Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline: -176
Over: 6.5 (+102)
Under: 6.5 (-124)
How to Watch Predators vs. Panthers
Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Predators are attempting to make the playoffs and are in a great position to do so. Now, they need to hold things together with 13 games left in the season and an eight-point lead over the Minnesota Wild.
Forsberg is their best player, notching 36 goals and 38 assists, including seven tallies on the powerplay. Additionally, he has nine game-winning goals. Josi remains one of the best defensemen in the world. Amazingly, he has 18 goals and 52 assists, including four powerplay markers. Gustav Nyquist is another player who has had a great season. So far, he has tallied 18 goals and 42 assists. Ryan O'Reilly remains strout, with 24 goals and 32 assists.
Furthermore, he has been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 704 draws and losing 584. These four lead a team that is 11th in goals and shooting percentage and 20th on the powerplay.
Saros comes into this matchup with a record of 30-21-4 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. Ultimately, he plays behind a defense that is 12th in goals against. Yet, they are 25th on the penalty kill.
The Predators will cover the spread if the secondary lines can help fill the gaps again. Then, they need to control the puck possession.
Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Panthers are attempting to close in on the Atlantic Division title as they try and catch the Boston Bruins. Now, they hope their best players can find ways to score and deliver a victory.
Reinhart leads the way with 48 goals and 31 assists, including a ridiculous 27 powerplay conversions. Yet, he has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 202 draws and losing 255. Tkachuk has 22 goals and 54 assists, including five powerplay tallies. Therefore, expect him to be a significant part of this offense. Aleksander Barkov has netted 18 goals and 48 assists, including five powerplay markers. Additionally, he has been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 531 draws and losing 394. Carter Verhaeghe has added 30 goals and 36 assists, including eight powerplay goals. Overall, these players lead a squad that is 13th in goals, 22nd in shooting percentage, and second on the powerplay.
Bobrovsky will likely be in net. He has a record of 32-14-2, a 2.35 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .916. He plays behind a defense that is second in the league in goals against and sixth on the penalty kill.
The Panthers will cover the spread if they can win the faceoffs to give themselves more chances. Then, they must reduce the penalties to avoid tiring out their players.
Final Predators-Panthers Prediction & Pick
The Predators played on Tuesday. Conversely, the Panthers played on Saturday. The extra time off might do wonders for the Panthers as they attempt to make a statement and win the division. Yes, the Predators are hot right now. But the Panthers are a significantly better team than the Sharks. Expect this game to be a little rough for the Predators as they attempt to keep up with the Panthers, especially after losing Jeremy Lauzon, their best hitter, for a few weeks.
Final Predators-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+138)