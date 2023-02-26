Barry Trotz will succeed David Poile as the general manager of the nashville predators after Poile’s shocking decision to retire, according to a Sunday article from the Tennessean.

Effective June 30, David Poile is retiring from the President of Hockey Operations & GM position after spending 26 years as an executive for the Predators, wrote Sportsnet hockey reporter Elliotte Friedman in a Sunday tweet. The expectation is that he will remain in a consulting role.

David Poile became the first general manager with 3,000 games as a manager this season. He won the NHL General Manager of the Year award in 2017 after the Predators won 41 games and 94 points in the 2016-17 season.

“It’s an organizational award, we all know that, and it means a lot because it means that we’ve done some good things both on and off the ice,” Poile said in a statement. “It’s a good time to be with the Nashville Predators and I’m just really happy that I’m here on behalf of the Predators.”

Trotz gained 914 wins in just over 1,800 games coached in the NHL. He spent 15 seasons with the Nashville Predators before being named the Washington Capitals’ head coach in 2014.

“I am very excited to join the Washington Capitals and want to thank Ted Leonsis, Dick Patrick and Brian MacLellan for this opportunity,” Trotz said in 2014. “This is a great organization with a strong foundation and a tremendous fan base.

“I look forward to working with this group of talented players and the quality front office staff this team has assembled.”

The New York Islanders fired Barry Trotz after he spent time as the team’s head coach since the 2018-19 season. Trotz led the team to three straight postseason appearances before the Islanders missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season. Though New York has had a winning record since they went 48-27 in 2018-19, they barely finished over .500 this past season, going 37-35-10 as they couldn’t recover from a slow start.