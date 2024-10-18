The Nashville Predators made big splashes in free agency to set up an important 2024-25 season. They are 0-4-0 after another loss on Thursday night to the Edmonton Oilers. One of those additions was Jonathan Marchessault, who told reporters after the loss that the Predators are fragile.

“I mean right now I think we're a little fragile, our group…Ya know in the offseason, everyone says how good you guys are gonna be and everything, and maybe we have to think we're a good team but not good enough. We've gotta work harder than the opponent and that's something they did last year. And as a new guy, I want to jump in that boat and help them be successful again.”

Marchessault is a Stanley Cup Champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner from the 2023 Vegas Golden Knights. He was one of the original misfits and brings the pedigree the Predators desperately need. Steven Stamkos brings it too while Brady Skjei has a ton of playoff experience. Adding those three players should not take away the team's ability to outwork opponents.

So far, the season has not been what Predators fans have dreamed of. After a surprise playoff appearance last year, the expectations were high. What must change for them to get to the postseason?

The Predators must turn the season around quickly

The 2023-24 Predators were defined by a canceled concert and a ridiculous win streak. They had purchased many tickets to go to U2's concert at Sphere in Las Vegas before their game against the Golden Knights on February 20. Their last home game before that trip was a matchup with the Dallas Stars on February 15. They lost that game 9-2 and management canceled the concert.

None of the players or staff who were supposed to see the show went to the concert. The Predators responded to that slight by going on an 8-game winning streak and 18-game point streak. Without that run, they never would have made the playoffs. While they were eliminated in the first round, the building blocks were there.

Barry Trotz went out and took three big swings in free agency to push the team forward. If Marchessault, Stamkos, and Skjei cannot merge well with the existing core, the team will be set back for many years. The odds are, however, that they will long-term. This is still Andrew Burnette's first full-time head coaching job and clearly, they did not come out of training camp ready to go.

The Predators look to end the losing streak with a Saturday afternoon home game against the Red Wings.