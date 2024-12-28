A pair of teams going in opposite directions made a trade on Saturday involving minor league players.

The Nashville Predators, led by GM Barry Trotz and who have experienced some of the most stunning results so far in the 2024-25 season, have acquired Ondrej Pavel as well as a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche (led by GM Chris MacFarland), and have sent Juuso Parssinen and the seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (formerly belonging to the New York Rangers).

Nashville now has six selections in the 2026 NHL Draft.

It's the second trade between the Avalanche and Predators this season; they previously swapped goaltenders Justus Annunen for Scott Wedgewood on November 30.

Predators GM Barry Trotz recently appeared to threaten a rebuild

The Predators were among the busiest teams in the National Hockey League in terms of offseason additions.

They signed both Tampa Bay Lightning captain and future Hall of Fame forward Steven Stamkos, who notched 40 goals in 2023-24, along with 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, fresh off a career-high 42-goal season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

In addition to those major acquisitions, the Predators also bolstered their blue line by signing Brady Skjei to a seven-year contract along with re-signing goaltender Juuse Saros with a long-term extension. It appeared as though the Predators had all the markings of a serious championship contender.

But despite appearing to threaten a rebuilding process for the Predators if they don't reverse their fortunes soon, Trotz clarified his comments.

“It’s not a rebuild,” Trotz said. “I’m not in the business of not winning. I’m in the business of trying to win. We’re not selling off. We are resetting. We know where we are. It’s not where we thought we would be.

“But we want to move forward.”

The Predators, who are one spot out of last place in the Western Conference with a record of 11-18-7, next face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.