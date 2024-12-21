The Nashville Predators entered the 2024-25 NHL season viewed by most fans and pundits as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. After all, they had signed two of the biggest fish available on the open market.
Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos along with 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault through free agency, while also securing the services of defenseman Brady Sjkei.
But the Predators have inexplicably stumbled to one of the worst records in the NHL through the first two months of the season, a result that almost nobody saw coming. And general manager Barry Trotz, who made all of the offseason signings, has clarified his threat of a rebuilding process that he made earlier in the year.
“It’s not a rebuild,” Trotz said. “I’m not in the business of not winning. I’m in the business of trying to win. We’re not selling off. We are resetting. We know where we are. It’s not where we thought we would be.
“But we want to move forward.”
The Predators are in action against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.
Predators GM Barry Trotz made multiple free-agent additions during the summer
The Predators spent considerable money during the summer to bolster their lineup, but so far, those moves have not paid off.
They secured former Tampa Bay Lightning captain and future Hall of Fame forward Steven Stamkos, who notched 40 goals in 2023-24, along with 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, fresh off a career-high 42-goal season with the Vegas Golden Knights.
In addition to these marquee signings, the Predators strengthened their defense by inking Brady Skjei to a seven-year contract and securing goaltender Juuse Saros with a long-term extension. It appeared as though the Predators had all the markings of a serious championship contender.
But as of now, the Predators are in last place in the Western Conference with a record of 9-17-7.