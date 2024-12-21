The Nashville Predators entered the 2024-25 NHL season viewed by most fans and pundits as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. After all, they had signed two of the biggest fish available on the open market.

Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos along with 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault through free agency, while also securing the services of defenseman Brady Sjkei.

But the Predators have inexplicably stumbled to one of the worst records in the NHL through the first two months of the season, a result that almost nobody saw coming. And general manager Barry Trotz, who made all of the offseason signings, has clarified his threat of a rebuilding process that he made earlier in the year.

“It’s not a rebuild,” Trotz said. “I’m not in the business of not winning. I’m in the business of trying to win. We’re not selling off. We are resetting. We know where we are. It’s not where we thought we would be.