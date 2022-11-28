Published November 28, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Nashville Predators had to watch as two home games were canceled over the weekend due to a main water break. Now, the team will be getting their arena back really soon.

Bridgestone Arena will reopen on Tuesday. Predators President Sean Henry mentioned the arena won’t be 100% operational but expressed gratitude for the work done to get the arena to this point.

“We can not say thank you enough to everyone that has worked tirelessly to restore Bridgestone Arena and ready it for Preds games and events once again. More than 30 public agencies and private companies have mobilized with us in our mission to safely reopen the venue for games and events this week,” Henry said.

Recently, Predators captain Roman Josi sent a heartfelt message to Nashville fans in the wake of the water break. “I just wanted to say thank you to all the workers for working hard every day at the arena,” Josi said. “To all the fans – thank you for your patience. We can’t wait to be back.”

The last game the Predators played came on November 23 in Detroit. The Red Wings won that game 3-0. Two days prior, Nashville played their last home game, a 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators.

Nashville began their season overseas, against the San Jose Sharks. It was a homecoming for Josi and fellow Predators star Nino Niederreiter. The first game at Bridgestone Arena for the Predators this season came on October 14.

Their next planned game is on Tuesday. Nashville will welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Bridgestone Arena as the Ducks look to bounce back from a loss to the Seattle Kraken.