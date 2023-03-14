The Edmonton Oilers took a big step towards improving their defense group at the trade deadline, acquiring Mattias Ekholm.

In the deal, the Oilers sent a package of players and picks to the nashville predators. The Predators acquired defenseman Tyson Barrie, prospect Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Nashville also retained a small chunk of Ekholm’s salary and moved a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Oilers.

Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team.

Edmonton Oilers

With Ekholm, the Oilers are getting a massive improvement on their blue line. While members of the defense group can produce offensively, Ekholm provides a defensive presence that the Oilers have lacked.

The 32-year-old had spent his entire career with the Predators to this point. Through a decade as an NHL regular and 719 games with the Predators, Ekholm solidified himself as one of the NHL’s most reliable defensemen. He was also playing nearly 22 minutes per game in Nashville and can help on the penalty kill. While he’s not adding as much offense as he had in past years, that’s not really the concern in Edmonton.

The Oilers did give up a lot, including a current player off their roster. Tyson Barrie is one of the highest-producing defenders in the league and losing him isn’t significant. In 61 games with the Oilers this season, Barrie managed 10 goals and 43 points. Edmonton is essentially moving a high-end offensive defenseman for a high-end defensive defenseman.

Meanwhile, Reid Schaefer was the team’s 32nd overall pick in last year’s draft. The 6-foot-3 forward has scored 26 goals and 54 points in 50 games with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds this season and was one of the organization’s better forward prospects. Additionally, we don’t know where that first round pick is going to end up. If the Oilers suffer an early playoff exit, it could be a pick in the early 20s, as part of a deep draft. In the cap era, having a steady stream of prospects on entry-level contracts can be hugely helpful and the Oilers moved not one but two pieces that could’ve helped with that process.

However, a key here is that the Oilers got a player with term remaining. Ekholm is under contract until 2026, keeping him in Edmonton through the duration of Connor McDavid’s current contract.

He’s also arguably exactly what the team needs. There’s no shortage of offense with the Oilers, but Ekholm immediately becomes the team’s steadiest blue liner. The Oilers need to continue putting pieces in place to start contending and while last year was a step in the right direction, they’re counting on another deep playoff run.

Ekholm is a significant add for Edmonton and should increase their odds in the postseason. The package they gave up was large but not necessarily an overpay and Ekholm should be a perfect fit.

Grade: A-

Nashville Predators

The Tanner Jeannot trade caught everyone off guard, but this was Nashville’s most significant deadline move. Ekholm has been key to the team’s defense group for so long and losing him does mark a new chapter for the team.

At the same time, you have to admire the Predators’ proactive approach. Nashville has been a ‘bubble’ team for a little while now and hitting a bit of a reset is the right call. If you can’t compete now, build for later.

Between their moves this deadline, Nashville laid the groundwork for a successful retool. Even if they aren’t fully tearing down, they’re dealing players who won’t be around long-term. There’s no denying how valuable Ekholm was to the Predators but again, he was 32 years old. Given his age and Nashville’s direction as a team, there’s no need to hang onto him.

Far too many teams wait too long to make a move, watching their assets diminish in the process. By capitalizing now, Nashville maximized their return.

Speaking of which, the Predators got back some good pieces. The first-round pick in a key year will go a long way and could end up in a decent position within the round. Then with Schaefer, while he’s not necessarily producing at an eye-opening rate, he’s certainly a solid prospect.

Tyson Barrie is also a notable part of this. While Nashville is in reset-mode, Barrie is going to help keep them competitive. He was scoring at an 82-game pace of 58 points prior to the move and will help add offense from Nashville’s blue line. Given Barrie still has another year on his contract as well, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them flip him at the deadline next year for more future assets.

Nashville got back a solid return here and the decision to move Ekholm makes sense.

Grade: B+

With the move, the Oilers added the perfect piece to their blue line and the Predators continued to build for the future. Short of a major decline from Ekholm in the near future, this is a move that should work well for both sides.