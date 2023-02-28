The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for another deep playoff run, acquiring Tanner Jeannot from the nashville predators.

In exchange for Jeannot, the Predators received a huge package of draft picks. Going to Nashville will be a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2025, a second-round pick in 2024, as well as the Lightning’s third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft. Along with the picks, the Predators also received defenseman Cal Foote.

Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team.

Nashville Predators

I don’t think anyone could have possibly imagined the Predators would come away with a haul like this from a Tanner Jeannot trade. That’s no disrespect to Jeannot, but Nashville is getting an absolutely massive return in the deal.

An undrafted forward, Jeannot became an NHL regular with the Predators last season. He quickly became a solid addition to Nashville’s forward group, scoring 24 goals and 41 points in 81 games. His production has slipped in his sophomore season, though. In 56 games with the Predators this year, Jeannot managed just five goals and 14 points, an 82-game pace of seven goals and 21 points.

At 25 years old, Jeannot could’ve potentially been a piece that Nashville opted to keep around for a long time. Despite the Predators being in a bit of an uncertain position direction-wise, Jeannot’s age and play style meant he could be a long-term option.

But obviously when the Predators get that kind of a return, it’s an absolute no-brainer.

The key piece is obviously the 2025 first-round pick. While it’s top-10 protected, it’s these kind of picks that can really pay off. We have no idea where the Lightning could be in two seasons from now, and this could end up as a pretty good selection.

Then add in Cal Foote and the second-round pick in 2024. Foote was selected 14th overall by the Lightning in 2017 and played 26 NHL games this season. While he hasn’t necessarily developed according to plan, he’s still only 24 years old and does have upside.

The Predators did get their assets in the near future as well, though. The picks in this year’s draft heading to Nashville only add to an already sizable package for the forward.

It’s almost impossible for the Predators to do better than they did in this trade. How they got so much for Tanner Jeannot is still difficult to figure out.

Grade: A+

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning’s priority is to win again, and it’s clear they’ll do whatever it takes to get back to the top of the mountain.

This deal has a similar feel to the Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow trades from a couple years back. In each deal, the Lightning gave up far more than expected for a forward who’s not necessarily going to drive offense.

For Coleman, the Lightning gave up a first-round pick, along with Nolan Foote, who they had previously selected in the first round. Tampa Bay had also given up a first-rounder for Goodrow.

We saw it with the Brandon Hagel trade as well, where the Lightning gave up quite a bit more than expected. In the deal, the Lightning parted with two first-round picks and two decent prospects.

However, a difference is each of those players came with term remaining and a low cap hit. Tanner Jeannot, however, will become a restricted free agent this summer.

The point with those past trades was the fact they worked for the Lightning’s salary cap situation. The team doesn’t have a lot of space remaining, so giving up draft picks for a player on a great contract makes sense. While the Lightning will still control Jeannot’s signing rights, there’s no cost certainty with the player. They may opt for a bridge deal, but even with that, Jeannot is going to get a big raise.

At the same time, Jeannot is also in the midst of a down year offensively. Obviously that’s not the main element to his game: at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, the winger brings a major physical presence and isn’t fun to play against. But barely averaging a 20-point pace is unsettling for the price that was paid.

This is a trade that’s hard to justify for the Lightning. Clearly, they like the player, but it seems like they certainly could’ve found a similar player at a fraction of the cost. Most of Tampa Bay’s remaining future assets also just went into this trade. As a result, it’s not like they really have the assets to make other moves.

The Lightning have history of success making these types of deals. At the same time, this is a much higher price paid for Tanner Jeannot than we saw for Coleman or Goodrow. Of course, Tampa Bay could win another Cup and make us look silly for doubting the move.

Until then, however, the Lightning massively overpaid here.

Grade: D