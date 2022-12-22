By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi has long been considered one of the best players in franchise history. On Wednesday night, the Swiss defenseman cemented himself as a Predators legend.

Josi scored a goal and added an assist in Nashville’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. These two points made him the team’s all-time leading scorer. He surpassed longtime Predators forward David Legwand.

Josi gave the Predators a 3-2 lead late in the third period as his backhand shot found the back of the net. He then found Tommy Novak with a beautiful pass to pick up an assist.

The Predators shared a video message from Legwand after Josi overtook him. “Congratulations Jos. It’s an awesome accomplishment, and it was an honor to play with you,” he said.

Josi is the second defenseman in NHL history to become a franchise’s all-time leading scorer. The other is Ray Bourque, who leads the Boston Bruins all-time in points with 1506.

The Predators captain doesn’t have nearly the same amount of points. However, his 567 points, and counting, are good enough to pace the Nashville franchise.

Josi joined the Predators in 2008 after being drafted in the second round of the NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2011 after a year in the NHL. Nashville named Josi captain in September 2017.

Josi helped lead the Predators to their first and only Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2017. Unfortunately, they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Josi still plays at a high level, finishing as a finalist for the Norris Memorial Trophy a year ago. He has represented the organization through tough times this year and looks to do so for many more years.