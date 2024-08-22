Predicting an NBA teams’ records is a fun exercise in August, but it rarely plays out like you might hope. Most projections over-inflate the impact of offseason acquisitions and underrate how losing someone (like losing a starting center, for example) impacts performance. But the 2024-25 NBA schedule is out. And the New York Knicks bring an unorthodox amount of continuity from last season’s impressive squad. That means that New York’s upcoming season should go mostly according to plan.

Games must be played on the basketball court, and all teams win and lose game they shouldn’t. Still, it’s pretty clear that there is a pretty easy path to improve on the team’s 50-32 record from last season.

But buyer beware. We know all too well that injuries can play a role in a team’s success. New York certainly fell victim to them last season, as Julius Randle suffered a season-ending injury in late January and OG Anunoby missed 27 of the team’s final 36 games due to his own ailment.

But injuries are impartial and impossible to predict. So, while acknowledging that they can impair a team’s ability to fulfill its full potential, let’s discuss a key driver for the Knicks’ success: matchups.

Knicks’ noteworthy matchups against conference foes

All games aren’t created equally. New York’s matchups with many of its biggest rivals could make-or-break the team’s upcoming season. Specifically, matchups with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia 76ers are of the utmost importance, as New York will likely be jockeying for playoff position with all three.

Specifically, the Knicks will face the Cavaliers four different times (and twice in the final month of the season), the 76ers four times, and the Pacers three times.

If you cast a slightly wider net and consider the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic, that adds another six games. In other words, 21% of the Knicks’ games come against teams these five foes, all of whom will likely be competing for playoff seeding.

Thankfully, New York will be at home for two of its three games against Milwaukee and Orlando, respectively. They will play two of their three matchups against the Pacers in Indiana. And the four games against the 76ers are split with two in New York and two in Philadelphia.

For what it’s worth, the Knicks went 6-4 against the 76ers, Cavaliers, and Pacers last season. And they went 3-6 against the Bucks and Magic. So, in total, that means they were 9-10 against those five opponents. They must perform better against these intra-conference rivals, especially the Bucks and Magic.

A silver lining regarding the Knicks’ schedule

While all five opponents improved their rosters, it can be argued that New York improved even more than all of them. The addition of Mikal Bridges and the return of Julius Randle alone incorporate two All-NBA- or All-Defense-caliber players to a team that was one win from the Eastern Conference Finals.

Furthermore, the idea that coach Tom Thibodeau will have a complete season with Anunoby should scare every opposing team. While the Knicks finished the 2023-24 season with 50 wins, they were just 17-15 prior to Anunoby's arrival last season. They went 20-3 in games in which he appeared.

The Knicks are set up for success in 2024-25. They must lock in for important matchups and understand that the zero sum effect of facing off against conference rivals can greatly help or hinder their hopes of keeping pace with the rising tide of the Eastern Conference. Either way, we can expect at least expect a small step forward from the Knicks.

Prediction: 54-28