NBA free agency is mostly viewed in an unrealistic way with too many immediate, hot takes. These snap judgments are understandably hyperbolic considering the national media’s demand for consumable sound bites. In reality, the implications of every signing and draft pick take years to play out. And many have a butterfly effect, impacting other possible free agents or prospects.

The above assessment is as true for the New York Knicks as it is for any team. New York traded for young star Mikal Bridges, re-signed the versatile OG Anunoby, lost starting center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and drafted a handful of players. Despite having a great offseason, there is still one major mistake made by the Knicks’ front office. And frankly, it could have been avoided. Ultimately, the Knicks’ biggest mistake was not ensuring that there is an established backup center on their roster.

Leon Rose’s Isaiah Hartenstein mistakes

Leon Rose has a strong history of making deliberate signings and moves as the Knicks’ chief executive. He patiently waited to sign Jalen Brunson to what now looks like a bargain of a deal in 2022, wisely swapped Cam Reddish and draft capital for Josh Hart, and smartly swapped Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett for Anunoby just before extensions for Quickley and Barrett were required. And so on.

But good executives make mistakes. With that in mind, the Knicks’ center rotation was among the league’s best entering 2024-25, or so it seemed. Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson complemented each other perfectly. The only problem had to do with Hartenstein’s contract.

Rose’s first mistake was signing Hartenstein to a two-year deal in 2022. That meant New York did not own his Full Bird Rights. As a result, the Knicks were restricted in how much they could offer. And unfortunately, the Thunder’s offer aggressively exceeded it.

To be fair, no one knew Hartenstein would develop like he did. But as recent as a few weeks ago, it looked as if Rose was operating as if Hartenstein would re-sign with the Knicks. Never mind what Hartenstein says he wanted, the writing was on the wall. Rumors regarding Oklahoma City were well-established in advance of free agency. And Rose failed to prioritize the signing or drafting of a backup center.

Knicks' Rose missed in the 2024 NBA Draft

First, let’s discuss the draft. Rose and the Knicks passed on the opportunity to draft DaRon Holmes II (Dayton), who was selected 22nd overall. Could New York have jumped to 22 by packaging 25 and 26? It seems that way. After all, Holmes was traded for the 28th pick, 56th pick, and two future second-rounders. But the Knicks may have dodged a bullet not pursuing Holmes, as he suffered a torn Achilles tendon and could miss the entire 2024-25 season.

But there were other centers available in the draft. Specifically, Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco, 31 overall) — who was attached to the Knicks prior to the draft — and Kyle Filipowski (Duke, 32 overall) were both available. Granted, New York would have had to use the 25th or 26th pick to acquire either. And that means the deal the results in the 34th pick, which turned into Tyler Kolek (Marquette), wouldn’t have been New York’s. But if the Knicks felt that strongly about Kolek, they could have simply taken a center at 25 and Kolek at 26.

And then he missed in free agency, too

But with the draft in the rearview mirror, there was still free agency to address the backup center spot. And many fans felt that was the priority. But alas, the opening days of free agency came and went, and no backup centers materialized in New York. The Knicks watched Andre Drummond sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jonas Valanciunas sign with the Washington Wizards, Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner both re-sign with the Orlando Magic, and Cody Zeller sign with the Atlanta Hawks.

There are still options including JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Omer Yurtseven, Chimezie Mets, and Bizmack Biyomboo. But none will have the impact of Hartenstein. Although to be fair, the previously mentioned five guys probably won’t either.

Now the good news. This mistake can still be corrected before it has any ill effects. So long as the Knicks have a capable backup center on their roster for opening night, all is forgiven. And it’s important to remember that the Knicks might not need as capable a backup center next season as they have in the recent past. Why? Because they’re shored up other roster needs. Specifically, their dream acquisition of Mikal Bridges will partner with Anunoby to further limit easy buckets from the opposing wings. The impact of that is hard to measure without seeing it in action.

Still, the idea that this issue could have been resolved is frustrating. New York has been waiting far too long to return to relevancy. And they’re too close to lose footing now, especially when they just made arguably the biggest acquisition of the offseason.

Whatever your thoughts on the matter, we all have to wait until October to truly gauge what this Knicks team can do this season (and beyond). And so the waiting game continues.