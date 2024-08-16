NBA schedule release day has become one of the most anticipated days during the offseason in recent years. On Aug. 15, all 30 NBA teams revealed their 2024 schedules through unique social media posts. Of course, though, just like how some teams are better on the hardwood than others, some of the schedule reveal videos/posts were better than others. We looked at all 30 schedule releases so you didn’t have to. Here is each NBA team’s schedule reveal post ranked from 1st to 30th in terms of creativity, quality, storytelling, and entertainment value.

1. Chicago Bulls

While the Bulls had one of the worst offseasons from a roster-building perspective, they did nail their schedule reveal. Chicago told a magnificent story of their 2024 season through a 3D paper flip-book-like video. The editing was impressive, and the artistic value was inspiring.

Additionally, Chicago’s schedule release highlighted the Bulls stars by showing off the skillsets of both their new and old players. The schedule reveal was impressive enough that it might make fans forget about the team’s poor roster construction and will instead help build hype before the regular season starts.

2. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic’s social media team is of the highest quality, as evidenced by the viral Orlando Magic theme song that blew up last year. Orlando’s admin proved their excellence once again by releasing not one but two schedule teasers. The first one was a thread of all of their opponents as Slam Magazine cover models, but Orlando didn’t stop there.

They then released an animated “Magicverse,” taking a page from the Spider-Man Spider-Verse. Different styles of animation were used, which took Cole Anthony and Jonathan Issac through Spider-Man’s world, the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and alongside Rick from Rick and Morty. It was an entertaining schedule release, and everyone loves cameos from legendary figures outside of the world of basketball.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers earn a lot of creativity points with their schedule release. The video detailing their 2024 opponents took us to the “CLE Games” app, where phone games including Wordly, Connector, Links, and the Pocket Crossword were used to solve the answers for whom the Cavaliers are playing this season.

4. Atlanta Hawks

“Basketball always finds its way back to you” is a great motto and the one the Hawks used in their schedule reveal. Atlanta’s schedule video showed a basketball making its way through the city of Atlanta until it found its owner, and the Hawks’ schedule was revealed along the way.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have had a wonderful offseason, and that extended to their schedule release video. Everyone loves a good meme, and the Timberwolves took advantage of that. Minnesota used famous memes from each of their upcoming opponent’s cities to create a humorous and entertaining schedule reveal.

6. Brooklyn Nets

Non-sports fans guessing the logos of sports teams is a classic. The Tennessee Titans of the NFL were the first to do this, and the Nets used this reveal style for the 2023 season as well, but Brooklyn’s 2024 schedule release hit just as much as ever before. Random strangers guessed outrageous names for each of Brooklyn’s 2024 opponents, and although this video idea wasn’t necessarily unique, it most definitely was entertaining.

7. Toronto Raptors

NBA fans love a good mixtape. After all, highlight basketball plays are arguably the best part of basketball. The Raptors used a mixtape to reveal their schedule, but they added a twist. They’d play nostalgic throwback highlights from Raptors players of old against Toronto’s 2024 opponents before transitioning to highlights of the current players. NBA fans have gone too long without NBA tape, so basketball die-hards were surely big fans of Toronto’s schedule release.

8. San Antonio Spurs

Thematic schedule releases are great, and no one did that better this year than the Spurs. Texas is known for rodeos and cowboys, and that is why the team in San Antonio is called the Spurs. San Antonio’s social media team embraced that by announcing the schedule through the distinguishable voice of an auctioneer.

9. Los Angeles Clippers

More advanced technology is at our fingertips than ever before, and the Clippers displayed that during their schedule reveal. The team brought fans on a tour of the upcoming season through the eyes of a drone, and along the way, fans received a tour of the team’s new stadium: Intuit Dome.

10. New York Knicks

Nostalgia is a great way to capture the hearts of sports fans. The Knicks’ schedule release was certainly nostalgic, as it featured Knicks legends of old preparing for the upcoming season while emphasizing that we’ve gone too long without basketball.

11. Golden State Warriors

Outside of the top 10 we go from elite schedule reveals to mediocre ones, but the Warriors schedule release was still above average, especially considering they released multiple posts to inform fans of the team’s 2024 opponents. Golden State brought fans through the life of their admin team on a day as busy as schedule release day, and they also dropped a schedule release soundtrack.

12. Washington Wizards

Later in this ranking, we will get to the Philadelphia 76ers, and we already ranked the Nets. The Wizards schedule reveal was kind of a mix between the two. They used the innocent nature of children, as Philadelphia did, and they combined it with poking fun at other team’s mascot and logos, like Brooklyn did.

13. Dallas Mavericks

Dereck Lively is one of the most joyful personalities in the NBA. He detailed the Mavericks’ schedule by making NBA-relevant jokes at a dinosaur park. While the schedule reveal was somewhat cheesy, Lively had some clever and charming jokes mixed in, and the light-hearted video served its purpose.

14. Milwaukee Bucks

There were three food-related schedule releases. All three of them lose creativity points because of that, but the Bucks video was better than the other two. Milwaukee illustrated their upcoming opponents by serving plates of food with the courses most famous in the cities of their adversaries.

15. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers were one of the other teams with a food-related schedule reveal. They also used food to detail their opponents, but the food didn’t necessarily correlate with their opponents. However, their video still ranks in the top half because it felt very personal with Bennedict Mathurin baking in the video titled “Benn’s Bakery.”

16. Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic’s uncanny resemblance to Gru from the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise became a talking point during the NBA season last year. The Nuggets poked fun at that by having minions release their 2024 schedule.

17. Utah Jazz

Watching basketball is a family-friendly activity, as is playing board games. The Utah Jazz combined those two hobbies in their schedule release.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder’s schedule release told a decent story. Basically, the news of Oklahoma City’s 2024 schedule was told through friends texting each other. It was a relatively realistic story, but the video left a little to be desired in the entertainment department.

19. Houston Rockets

Air Corgi videos were great when they first came out. Air Corgi is a dog who has become a social media star by hitting balls off of the top of his head and into baskets labeled with specific sports teams. He, therefore, seemingly predicts the winner. In the Rockets schedule reveal video, Air Corgi predicted the Rockets to go 82-0. It was a solid schedule release video, but it would have hit much more a couple of years ago.

20. Phoenix Suns

The Suns were one of the few teams who didn’t create a schedule release video. Instead, they showed their 2024 opponents in an X, formerly Twitter thread, making fun of the fan bases of the teams they are set to face. It was simple but effective, but it lacked the depth of some of the other reveals.

21. Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies fans love Tony Allen because of his grit and defensive prowess, but he is far from an NBA legend, so his reveal of Memphis’ 2024 schedule might have been underwhelming for some. Even for the biggest Tony Allen fans, the Grizzlies schedule release still left something to be desired, as Allen simply watched Grizzlies highlights against the teams that they will face this season.

22. Philadelphia 76ers

Kid interviews are hit or miss. The 76ers tried to ride the viralness that came with the ‘Corn Kid’ interview from a couple of years ago, when they interviewed children about their thoughts on Philadelphia’s 2024 schedule, but they were instead left with a boring schedule reveal.

23. Boston Celtics

The defending champion Celtics NBA Finals run was much more impressive than their 2024 schedule reveal. The Celtics played different cassette tapes, with each one showing Boston highlights against their 2024 opponents. The final cassette tape played was labeled “run it back,” which was a good way to end their schedule release.

24. Detroit Pistons

According to the Pistons’ social media, the Detroit Jit is a dancing style and a cultural expression of Detroit’s grit, history, and unbreakable spirit. Their schedule highlighted this dance, but it didn’t highlight the actual schedule itself near enough.

25. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans released two versions of schedule release content. The first was an X thread showing the Pelicans opponents as different types of Pelicans, and the latter was a hype video for the upcoming season. Neither were all that good, but the former did get other teams’ social media departments to interact with them.

26. Portland Trail Blazers

The third and final food-related schedule release was done by the Trail Blazers, and it was definitely the worst of the bunch. The food Portland showed in their video didn’t seem to have much relation with the teams they showed at the same time.

27. Charlotte Hornets

In the Hornets’ schedule reveal video, season ticket holders discovered the teams 2024 opponents in a word search puzzle. There wasn’t much special about the video except for that the season ticket holders got their seats upgraded.

28. Sacramento Kings

The Kings’ schedule release was animated. Of the teams that actually tried with their schedule reveal, this one was the worst.

29. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers’ schedule reveal simply showed their opponents and the dates that they play them photoshopped onto random objects. There was nothing special or memorable about the Lakers’ post.

30. Miami Heat

The Heat didn’t embrace the fun of schedule release day, as they just released a schedule graphic and nothing more.