With the NBA season creeping up, it's tricky trying to speculate how the Charlotte Hornets' season will go. They only won 21 games during the 2023-24 campaign, but are looking to add more wins to be a competitive team. Before anyone gets ahead of themselves though, we have to figure out who is starting where and what the depth looks like around this young team. Injuries soured their optimism for last year. That same feeling is back, but just with a new head coach and sense of elevation in the organization.

Point guard: LaMelo Ball

This shouldn't be of any surprise to anybody. He only played in 22 games a season ago, but LaMelo Ball is still the franchise player in Charlotte. He made the All-Star team back in 2022 at 20 years old and flourished in a lead guard role that didn't have a ton of versatile talent compared to the roster that he'll step into this coming year. At 23, Ball is still considered to be the cream of the crop at his position. Unfortunately there's a stigma of him being injury prone. Playing 58 games in two years will do that to a guy.

Ball has a chance to erase that notion and recapture his All-Star level glory in 2025. Charlotte has solid backups at point guard as well. Vasilije Micić, Seth Curry, and Tre Mann could see minutes at both back court spot. Ball will be the focal point, but there will be solid rotational pieces in place to give him a breather if need be.

Shooting guard: Josh Green

Flipping a second round pick to land Josh Green was possibly the best move of the offseason for the Hornets. Green came over from the Dallas Mavericks fresh off of a trip to the NBA Finals. Bringing in a young, willing defender to grow with the rest of the Hornets core was a genius idea. He was tasked with guarding some of the best perimeter players in the NBA and is still developing his three-point shot. Fitting that 3&D mold that gets players paid in today's NBA.

Starting Brandon Miller at the two is a realistic option too. He has the ball skills to play off or on the ball and could disrupt things with his size at shooting guard. That could add a bigger presence in the line up overall, but Green's defensive presence might be too large to ignore. He also moves well without the ball as a slasher to the rim. Playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving would allow role players to develop great off ball skills. Green's role will be no different alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Small forward: Brandon Miller

Just like Ball, another no brainer here. Brandon Miller had a sensational rookie year in 2024. If not for Victor Wembanyama hogging all the spotlight, rightfully so, Miller's name would have been the best player out of the 2023 Draft class. He was second in points per game amongst rookies and helped steady the Hornets' offense a season ago despite all the injuries.

Again, Miller makes sense at the two, but having Green on the floor over Grant Williams at the four should help with spacing. Miller is poised to take a step up in his sophomore season. A healthy season with Ball should help different elements of his game from a growth standpoint. Plus, seeing what kind of player he is off the ball more should be a fun thing to watch.

Power forward: Miles Bridges

The longest tenured Hornet gets the nod at the four spot. Miles Bridges served a 30 game suspension, but played well in his return season. He averaged a career-high in points and rebounds in 2024. He also still managed to guard the best opposing players on a nightly basis. His versatility to guard those smaller guards and bigger forwards is what gives him the edge over a guy like Grant Williams.

The man makes plays on both ends of the floor and is a walking highlight. He's still one of the better dunkers in the league today. Having a high energy guy on the floor ignites the crowd and his teammates. Bridges is the glue guy for this squad.

Center: Mark Williams

Mark Williams should be the man in the middle. When healthy, his presence kept guards out of the painted area and could contest without fouling if challenged. He could erase shots around the rim and hold his own in certain switch situations. He just hasn't been on the floor enough. He's played a combined 62 games in two seasons. He's struggled to stay on the floor early in his career. Maybe he can complete this team's puzzle if he's able to stay on the floor.