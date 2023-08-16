During the opening weekend of the Premier League, Newcastle United‘s standout player, Anthony Gordon, emerged as the fastest player on the pitch, reported by goal.com. Gordon outpaced even seasoned speedsters like Manchester City‘s Kyle Walker.

Anthony Gordon showcased his lightning-fast pace by clocking an impressive speed of 22.14 miles per hour on matchday one of the Premier League. This remarkable feat was achieved during Newcastle United's resounding 5-1 victory against Aston Villa. The 21-year-old's acceleration and agility allowed him to cover the ground with astonishing swiftness.

While Anthony Gordon's speed is certainly impressive, it's important to note that his record is just shy of the incredible pace set by Manchester City's Kyle Walker, who clocked a remarkable 23 miles per hour during a training session last season. Walker's extraordinary speed has solidified his reputation as one of the fastest players in the league.

Joining Gordon and Walker in the ranks of speedsters, Wolves' Pedro Neto, Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, and Burnley's Ameen Al-Dakhil rounded out the top five list of the fastest players on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

As the new Premier League season unfolds, all eyes will be on the remarkable display of speed, skill, and athleticism exhibited by these players. Football fans can look forward to witnessing thrilling displays of quickness and agility as players race down the field, vying for supremacy in both domestic and international competitions. With upcoming matches, including the UEFA Super Cup clash against Sevilla on August 17th, fans can expect more jaw-dropping moments of lightning-fast pace and skillful play on the pitch.