Nottingham Forest and Brighton battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Nottingham Forest-Brighton prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Nottingham has been winless in the last 11 games. In their last match, they fought valiantly against Liverpool. Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White scored for the Tricky Trees, but it was not enough to match the brace by Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah’s 70th-minute goal. Forest sits 19th in the standings and is battling relegation after promotion last year.

Brighton has been gliding higher in the past games. Brighton is back to building its winning streak with a 2-1 previously against Chelsea in the Prem. The Seagulls lost its last game in Englan’s FA Cup, losing to penalties where Solly March missed a crucial goal.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Brighton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Nottingham Forest-Brighton Odds

Nottingham Forest: +500

Brighton & Hove Albion: -190

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why Nottingham Forest Can Beat Brighton

Nottingham Forest is in serious danger of being relegated. The club is 19th in the Premier League standings with 27 points. Nottingham’s last taste of victory was in early February in a match against Leeds United. In Forest’s 11-game losing streak, eight resulted in losses while three ended in draws against Wolves, Everton, and Manchester City.

The Foresters are hoping for a turn of tides as they have a 5-6-5 record on home ground. They have made 19 goals in the City Ground in Nottingham. During their last game, Steve Cooper’s side managed just 11 shots with five shots on target in the 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in Anfield.

Nottingham Forest has a promising goal scorer in Brennan Johnson. The 21-year-old forward leads the team with eight goals, after scoring 16 last season. Taiwo Awoniyi ranks second in the club with four goals, while Morgan Gibbs-White has three goals and six assists. Emmanuel Dennis has also produced two goals for Nottingham. As a team, Forest is making averages of 9.9 total shots and 3.5 corner kicks per game.

For the Tricky Trees, Keylor Navas is expected to start as the goalkeeper. Gibbs-White, Johnson, and Awoniyi are going to press the attack on the Trees. Neco Williams, Renan Lodi, Danilo, and Remo Freuler are set to take midfield duties.

Why Brighton Can Beat Nottingham Forest

Brighton has been on a roll of late, losing just thrice in the Premier League in 2023. Despite an exit in the FA Cup semifinals to Manchester United after losing to penalties, Brighton will be soaring higher as they only have four points to catch up to Tottenham in sixth place.

Brighton’s last game against United in the FA Cup did not translate to success. The Seagulls got 61% ball possession, 15 total shots, and eight corner kicks. Brighton even had 84% passing accuracy but the Red Devils managed to hold well by making 23 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 21 clearances. The game went to penalty shootouts, where Solly March committed an off-target shot while Victor Lindelof secured the winning kick.

The Seagulls have a balanced scoring attack, led by midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. He has eight goals and one assist, scoring five-on-five on penalty goals. Solly March leads the team with seven goals and seven assists while Kaoru Mitoma has seven goals and four assists. Pascal Gross has six goals and six assists. Seven other players have scored for the Albion. Roberto De Zerbi’s squad is averaging 1.9 goals, 15.7 total shots, and 6.4 corner kicks per match. Brighton currently has the fourth-best away record, getting seven wins and four draws in 15 away games while scoring 29 goals.

Brighton has had the edge in the last 13 matchups, winning and drawing five times equally. In October’s reverse fixture, Brighton had 70% ball possession, 19 total shots, and nine corner kicks but the game ended in a goalless draw.

Roberto De Zerbi’s squad will be entering this match with several injured players. Long-time absentees Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento remain out for this game and are joined by Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana on the sidelines. Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck are doubtful about going to this game. A different approach may be taken by the Seagulls in the match, with Deniz Undav taking the role of central striker. Gross will be joined by Moises Caicedo in the midfield while Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster et up for another center-back partnership again.

Final Nottingham Forest-Brighton Prediction & Pick

The Foresters had their moments in the Prem, but the newly-promoted team seems to be headed back to the EFL Championship. If everything goes right for the Albion, they will be primed to take another win on the road. Lots of goals will be seen but Brighton wins this game.

Final Nottingham Forest-Brighton Prediction & Pick: Brighton (-190), Over 2.5 goals (-138)