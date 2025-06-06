Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since late May with a left quadriceps injury. She recently gave an encouraging update, saying her recovery is going well. She’ll be re-evaluated next week. In her absence, the Fever snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Washington Mystics, their first without Clark.

Since entering the WNBA last season, Clark has made a massive impact. Her presence on and off the court could generate more than a billion dollars in value. That influence now extends to sneakers. Nike will release a player-exclusive colorway, the Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Indiana Fever,” on June 30.

The hype is already growing. A fan shared a photo of Thunder guard Alex Caruso wearing Clark’s signature shoes, sparking buzz online.

One fan joked, “It’s to protect against Cait-voodoo, smart play.”

After the Thunder lost dramtically, another quipped, “Didn’t work. Hahaha.”

Clark remains visible and vocal despite her injury. She continues to support her teammates, call out questionable officiating, and cheer on Indiana basketball. She even attended Game 6 of the Pacers-Knicks series, where Indiana clinched its first NBA Finals berth since 2000.

Before turning pro, Clark starred at Iowa from 2020 to 2024. She became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, across both men’s and women’s basketball, with 3,951 points. She also led Division I in assists (1,144) and three-pointers (548). No other player has led their conference in both scoring and assists for four straight years. Clark carried Iowa to two straight national championship games, swept the Naismith, Wooden, and Wade awards, and saw her No. 22 jersey retired.

Clark’s rookie season in the WNBA picked up right where her college career left off. She became the first rookie to record multiple triple-doubles. Clark also set the league’s single-game assist record with 19 and broke rookie records for assists (337) and threes made (122). She led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. She earned Rookie of the Year, made the All-Star team, and landed on the All-WNBA First Team. Along the way, she helped drive record-setting WNBA viewership.

With her recovery on track and a return approaching, Clark looks ready to reclaim the spotlight. Her comeback may become one of the defining moments of the season.