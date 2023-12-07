The new trailer Mr. & Mrs. Smith just was relased that shows an exciting first look at the new series that comes out on Prime Video.

It features Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as spies in this action-packed new adaption that will have eight episodes, according to Variety.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith's trailer just released

The preview starts with a highway in a snow-covered mountainous area. Quickly, it goes to shooting and a discussion about killing in a cafe.

They go through counseling and more, trying to pull off being a married couple — even though it's just an act for their jobs. It includes jet-setting around the world.

“I should be clear: I'm not in this for the romance,” Jane (Erksine) says in the clip.

The trailer shows lots of explosions, humor, and a look at a fake couple that hints at becoming more.

Glover (John) is a producer on the series. He co-created Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Francesca Sloane. PEOPLE says it also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, and Ron Perlman.

It's based on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2005. However, the premise is slightly different since Glover and Erskine are not married in this version but must act like they are. Pitt and Jolie were a married couple of spies in their film.

It looks like a fun ride with an all-star lineup of actors. Plus, add in the awkwardness of a fake married couple, the excitement of spying, and all the drama that comes with it — it sounds like a win.

All eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be released on Prime Video on Feb. 2.