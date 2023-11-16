Actor Donald Glover talked about the 'different' Mr. and Mrs. Smith series that will stream on Prime Video in February.

The actor refers to the 2005 version starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Donald Glover on different Mr. and Mrs. Smith

“It's definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling.”

Maya Erskine stars with Glover in the new series.

Glover added, “People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody's like, ‘Eh,' we didn't do a good job. I hope some people are like, ‘This is better than the original,' and some people are like, ‘This is far worse.'”

The new series is not a remake of the movie version. The plot is about two strangers who are lonely and sign up for a spy agency, where, unbeknownst to them, they're a married couple as part of their new identities. Sparks start to fly, though, as they actually begins to become something more than an act.

In the film version of Pitt and Jolie, they were hired to kill each other as a married couple who were both spies who worked in rival agencies.

Glover admitted to not really understanding the movie version. “I watched it and honestly, I was like, ‘I don't understand it,'” he said.

Be sure to watch Donald Glover in Mr. & Mrs. Smith that's coming to Prime Video on Feb. 2, 2024.