The Prime Video Eddie Murphy movie Candy Cane Lane sets record as the biggest debut for most-watched Amazon MGM.

It was such a massive success Amazon put an official press release out about it, according to Cinema Blend.

Candy Cane Lane breaks Prime Video records

Fans were obviously excited to see Eddie Murphy in the new holiday movie. At least we can all assume that considering the film's streaming numbers.

Some highlights from the press release are how it toppled over previous records on the Amazon platform.

“In the first three days of release, Candy Cane Lane is the #1 movie worldwide on Prime Video, also becoming the most-watched Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie debut ever in the U.S. The holiday comedy is also among the top 10 worldwide film debuts ever on the service. Additionally, according to titles tracked by Screen Engine/ASI, Candy Cane Lane debuted with the highest reported viewership among streaming (PVOD & SVOD) movie releases for the weekend ending December 3,” the release reads.

Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “The sensational debut of Eddie Murphy's first-ever Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, is a true demonstration of how joyful, family-oriented stories can touch the hearts of viewers around the world,”

She added, “We are so proud of our wonderful director, Reginald Hudlin, along with the dynamic Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, our partners at Imagine Entertainment, and the rest of the all-star cast and team of creatives that brought this original and festive IP to life.”

Candy Cane Lane is now available to stream on Prime Video.