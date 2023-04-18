The announcement that Prince Harry will be attending his father’s coronation without his wife Meghan Markle has raised concerns among royal experts and watchers alike. The news is particularly troubling given the close bond the couple shares.

Since their fairytale wedding in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been inseparable, often seen holding hands and stealing loving glances at each other. The couple has been through a lot together, including the birth of their two children and the decision to step back from royal duties. Now, they’ve pivoted to a new duty, attending to their children who will be turning four on the same day as the coronation, except Harry won’t be there.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, royal expert Tessa Dunlop said it would be a “nightmare” for Harry. He clearly relies on Markle for emotional support, she continued, “and this time he’s coming over without the support of Meghan.”

Harry and Markle’s strong bond has been evident in their public appearances, with Markle often supporting Harry at his official engagements and other events. So when it was confirmed that Markle would stay home in California last Wednesday, April 12th, royal watchers lost their minds at the idea of Harry without Meghan. According to Dunlop, Harry will likely be affected by her absence, “Clearly he does lean on her very heavily. I think clearly, they bonded. They both had painful childhoods [and] took solace in each other’s respective narratives. And he’s coming alone. That means he’s exposed effectively. He will be made to sit [farther from the royals] at best. So, he will have that feeling of demotion.”