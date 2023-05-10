Prince Harry’s memoir Spare came out earlier this year, written alongside ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer. Despite the book’s success, it wasn’t all fun and games during the writing process. Moehringer shared in a New Yorker article that working with Prince Harry wasn’t always easy to work with.

Moehringer said that it “wasn’t always smooth sailing” working with the Duke of Sussex. He recalled them screaming at each other during a 2 am Zoom call. “I was exasperated with Prince Harry,” Moehringer shared. This argument quickly escalated to raised voices and flushed faces, and the ghostwriter even thought he might be fired.

The cause of the argument was over an anecdote Prince Harry wanted to include about being kidnapped by pretend terrorists. In the memoir, these captors insulted his mother, the late Princess Diana, and choked him. Harry wanted to add his response to the terrorists to show that no matter how much he was trampled over, he still had his wits about him. Moehringer didn’t think it was necessary.

This was an ongoing argument which led to its pinnacle during the zoom call. Although Harry eventually conceded to Moehringer, he brought it up one last time during the call. While they were heated, Moehringer thought this might be the end of their working relationship. However, he had a moment where he stepped outside of himself and thought wow, “I’m shouting at Prince Harry.”

Other than their occasional tiffs, the two of them got along splendidly. Moehringer even spent time together with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in their home in California. Moehringer would stay in their guest house to work on the memoir together. There, he and Meghan would break bread with their son Archie.