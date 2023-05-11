Prince Harry‘s lawyer, David Sherborne, dropped a bombshell in High Court today in the high-profile phone hacking case — accusing major British publisher, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), of widespread unlawful information gathering at the highest levels of the company.
Sherborne claimed that millions of British pounds were paid to private investigators for the illegal actions, with the payments being approved by senior members of MGN. However, MGN denies the accusations.
Prince Harry is the most famous in a group of high-profile celebrities accusing MGN of using phone hacking and private investigators to gain access to stories about them.
The stories in question are from reporters at MGN newspapers — the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People — where private and confidential information about the subjects’ personal lives were supposedly obtained through a variety of illegal means.
Much of the evidence submitted in the trial is from the newspaper stories themselves — 207 in all, published between the years of 1991 and 2011. The majority of the articles — around 67% — concern Harry, the Duke of Sussex.
Sherborne told the court that of the most “serious and troubling” elements of the case is the degree to which “widespread, habitual and unlawful” activities were “authorized at the highest level.”
Sherborne elaborated to London’s High Court that this activity included “the systemic and widespread use of PIs (private investigators) by MGN journalists to unlawfully obtain private information” of various people.
One of the upper-level employees cited in the lawsuit for signing off on these tactics is Piers Morgan, who was Daily Mirror editor from 1995 until 2004, and then went on to gain fame in the United States as a reality show judge on America’s Got Talent.
Prince Harry’s lawyer Sherborne said that “Mr. Morgan was right at the heart of this in many ways. He was a hands-on editor and was close to the board. We have the direct involvement of Mr. Morgan in a number of these incidents.”
It’s never a dull moment where Prince Harry is concerned, and there’s sure to be more intriguing reveals as this trial heats up.