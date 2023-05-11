Much of the evidence submitted in the trial is from the newspaper stories themselves — 207 in all, published between the years of 1991 and 2011. The majority of the articles — around 67% — concern Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Sherborne told the court that of the most “serious and troubling” elements of the case is the degree to which “widespread, habitual and unlawful” activities were “authorized at the highest level.”

Sherborne elaborated to London’s High Court that this activity included “the systemic and widespread use of PIs (private investigators) by MGN journalists to unlawfully obtain private information” of various people.