It is no secret that there has been some tension in the Royal Family. Prince Harry detailed some of the family’s issues in his memoir Spare that was released in January. Now, a royal historian is letting it be known how the Royal Family feels about Prince Harry.

“Prince Harry feels very strongly he deserves an unequivocal apology,” royal historian Gareth Russell told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 9. “I don’t think the royal family … believe he deserves one.”

Prince Harry has been on not-so-good terms with his family since he moved to the U.S. in 2020. He and his wife Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also stepped back as senior royals.

The royal expert gave his opinion on reading Spare saying that there are “not many times” Harry “says that he did something that pushed an argument forward.” Russell says that Harry “doesn’t seem to think that he really did anything wrong when it comes to dealing with his family.”

Russell added that the “royal family don’t think it’s quite a 100 to zero percent [balance] of the blame” and they “don’t believe he merits an unequivocal apology.”

Despite the tension, Harry showed up for King Charles III coronation on May 6. Harry did, however, apparently only stayed in the U.K. for less than 48 hours before boarding on a plane back to the U.S.

“Coming through such a short window of time implies that he wanted to be there to honor and support his father,” Russell said on Tuesday (May 9). “Leaving again so quickly suggests that maybe relations with the rest of the family and his stepmother, [Queen Camilla], and his eldest brother are not yet restored.”