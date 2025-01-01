An attack on New Orleans took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning as a driver drove a pickup truck through a crowd, killing numerous individuals. One of the people killed in the horrid attack was former Princeton football player Tiger Bech. Bech was an All-Ivy League kick returner and he played for the Tigers from 2017-2019.

Tiger Bech has a brother that also played college football. Jack Bech used to play for the TCU football team, and he took to social media on Wednesday to share a message following the tragic death of his brother.

“Love you always brother!” Jack Bech said in a post. “You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us.”

Princeton football head coach Bob Surace also reportedly spoke to ESPN on Wednesday and he said that he had been talking to Tiger Bech's father. Surace was sharing some memories of Tiger when he played for the Tigers, and noted that his name was a good representation of his personality.

“He might be the first Tiger to ever play for us, and that nickname kind of described him as a competitor,” Surace said, according to an article from ESPN. “He was somebody that somehow, like in the key moments, just excelled and was full of energy, full of life.”

In three years with the Princeton football team, Tiger Bech hauled in 53 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns. After finishing up his career with the Tigers, Tiger moved to New York, and he was apparently very successful in the business world.

“He was just starting a successful career in the business world,” Surace said. “There were two or three times we had career nights, and you could call him with a day's notice, and he came down and shared his experiences as a young professional with our team.”

Police continue to investigate what happened on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The driver on the pickup truck was later killed in a shootout with police.