The University of Georgia got some terrible news on Wednesday. Georgia President Jere W. Morehead released a statement on Wednesday related to an attack in New Orleans. A deadly truck attack occurred on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on New Year's Day. Morehead confirmed that one University of Georgia student was critically injured during the attack.

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy,” the statement began. “At this point, we have learned that a University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment. I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community. I would like to express my gratitude to all the first responders who moved so quickly to help those affected by this senseless act of violence, as well as to the medical personnel who are caring for the injured.”

The attack took place at roughly 3:15AM on Wednesday morning. A driver killed 10 people and injured at least 35 when they drove their vehicle into a crowd on Bourbon Street. The driver was later killed during a firefight with police. The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism according to the Associated Press.

“As we continue to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers, the University will do everything in its power to support those in our community who have been impacted by this unspeakable event,” the statement read.

The identity of the University of Georgia student is currently unknown. It's possible that the student may be a member of the Georgia football team. The team is in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

Sugar Bowl postponed until Thursday following Bourbon Street attack

The attack occurred on the same day as the Sugar Bowl, the annual college football bowl game that takes place in New Orleans each year. That game will be postponed until Thursday.

Sources told WDSU, an NBC affiliate in New Orleans, that the Sugar Bowl will be postponed until Thursday. College football insider Brett McMurphy also confirmed the news.

Jeff Hundley, Sugar Bowl CEO, released a statement on Wednesday morning about the attack.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” Hundley said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”

The game was scheduled to take place at 7:45PM local time on Wednesday.

Georgia is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and had a first-round bye. Notre Dame took down Indiana to advance to the Sugar Bowl.