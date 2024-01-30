Princeton women's basketball climbs to No. 25 after a challenging early season.

Princeton's women's basketball team is turning heads this season, thanks to a strategic move by head coach Carla Berube. By setting up a tough nonconference schedule earlier in the season, Berube aimed to prepare her team for the demanding Ivy League and potentially another NCAA Tournament run.

The journey wasn't easy. The Tigers faced a close loss to UCLA in early November, a victory over Oklahoma and then a defeat against Indiana at a Florida tournament. These early challenges were crucial, as Berube noted.

“We got to challenge ourselves early on and see who we are and where we need to get better. You want to play against some of the top players and teams in the country,” Berube said, via Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “You figure out you can play with them and then you feel like you can compete and win those games. We were right there with them.”

This approach has reaped rewards. Princeton has embarked on a 10-game winning streak, earning them the No. 25 spot in this week's AP women’s basketball poll.

Berube attributes this success to the team's balance of experienced players and emerging talent. The early season trials were essential in helping them find their rhythm, especially as they entered the Ivy League season.

“Things are clicking better, we have a great balanced group with some experienced players and some young talent,” Berube said. “You find out about yourself, and we wanted to be playing some of our best basketball when Ivy League season began.”

So far in the league, the Tigers have been dominant, winning their first five games. Their closest match was a 15-point victory over Columbia. This winning streak is happening as the team returns to its normal routine following the winter break. With upcoming home games against Yale and Brown, the Tigers are eager to maintain their momentum.

Despite the excitement of being ranked, Berube intends to keep her team focused. She acknowledges the team's ranking but is focused on continuing their current strategy.

“I think it’s great, we were putting on a really great season,” she said. “I’m glad that we get the recognition. We’re just going to keep doing what we are doing here.”