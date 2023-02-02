Sony recently announced the closing of the PlayStation (PS) Plus Collection on the PS5, taking with it 19 games that will no longer be free to PS Plus players once it closes.

In their announcement on their website, Sony announced that they were closing down the PS Plus Collection. Players have until May 9, 2023, to enjoy its benefits. After that, players will no longer be able to play the games from the service. Of course, you can buy the games on the PS Plus Collection from the PlayStation Store. However, with 19 games on that list, it might be better to just subscribe to PS Plus and get the games before they’re gone. Yes, as long as you subscribe to PS Plus and add these games to your Library, you will still be able to play them. Of course, you will need to subscribe, but that’s better than buying the 19 games themselves.

Here are the 19 games that are part of the PS Plus Collection:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

Persona 5 used to be on this list, however, it was removed a while back. As you can see, quite a lot of these games are worth hundreds of hours of gameplay. If you are interested in trying any of them out, then make sure to get them before May 9, 2023. The blog did not explain why they were closing down the collection. It could be that, since the service has been up for 3 years, Sony thought that players would already have other games to play on the PlayStation 5. Of course, this is just a theory. Until Sony themselves says something, we won’t know for sure.

As for the regular PS Plus Monthly Games for February, Sony revealed the list in the same blog post:

Evil Dead: The Game

OlliOlliWorld

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Mafia: The Definitive Edition

Make sure to add these games to your library as well. Also, remember to add January’s Monthly Games to your library before February 6, 2023:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Fallout 76

Axiom Verge

That’s all the information we have about the closing of the PS Plus Collection on the PS5. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.