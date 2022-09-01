Games coming to PS+ this month September 2022

Sony is really cranking up the free games coming out for their PS+ Subscription service. Just like last month, a lot of new games are coming to PS+ Premium, PS+ Extra, and PS+ Essential this September 2022. Here are the new games coming to PS+ this month.

PS+ Essential September 2022

Three games are arriving on PS+ Essential this September 2022: two for the PS4 and one for the PS5. Grab these games as early as September 6.

Need For Speed Heat (PS4) – Race in the streets in hot pursuits as you outspeed foes and the law in Palm City as you compete in Speedhunter Showdowns and earn enough to buy even faster, more powerful race cars for the intense and illicit street races you could wish for.



– Race in the streets in hot pursuits as you outspeed foes and the law in Palm City as you compete in Speedhunter Showdowns and earn enough to buy even faster, more powerful race cars for the intense and illicit street races you could wish for. Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) – Bringing the Granblue Fantasy universe, Arc System Works presents Versus featuring a unique fighting style and a colorful, stylized design for its cast of beloved characters.



– Bringing the Granblue Fantasy universe, Arc System Works presents Versus featuring a unique fighting style and a colorful, stylized design for its cast of beloved characters. Toem: A Photo Adventure (PS5) – A unique experience where you take control of a photographer who uses their camera to bring color to a literal greyscale world.



PS+ Extra September 2022

New games arriving on the PS+ Extra Game Catalog which you can play as early as September 20.

Deathloop (PS5) – Critical darling Deathloop arrives on PS+ Extra, now allowing even more players to play the time loop immersion sim. Play either as Colt or Julianna as you find a way to end (or retain) the cycle that you’re stuck in. Play on a mysterious island of Blackreef and discover how this world sustains its time loop and how the partying individuals on this isolated island are keeping things up.

– Critical darling Deathloop arrives on PS+ Extra, now allowing even more players to play the time loop immersion sim. Play either as Colt or Julianna as you find a way to end (or retain) the cycle that you’re stuck in. Play on a mysterious island of Blackreef and discover how this world sustains its time loop and how the partying individuals on this isolated island are keeping things up. Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4) – If you haven’t yet, you’re getting the opportunity here to finally discover the origins of the Assassin’s Brotherhood – tracing its history all the way back to Ancient Egypt.

– If you haven’t yet, you’re getting the opportunity here to finally discover the origins of the Assassin’s Brotherhood – tracing its history all the way back to Ancient Egypt. Watch Dogs 2 (PS4) – The best Watch Dogs game (yup, fight me) is finally on PS+ Extra. Play as Marcus Holloway and hack with his ragtag group of techies as they operate in the San Francisco Bay Area.

– The best Watch Dogs game (yup, fight me) is finally on PS+ Extra. Play as Marcus Holloway and hack with his ragtag group of techies as they operate in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4) – Relive the storyline of Dragon Ball Z with your very own custom character and fight against iconic foes in this mashup of brawler and action RPG.

– Relive the storyline of Dragon Ball Z with your very own custom character and fight against iconic foes in this mashup of brawler and action RPG. Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4) – A management game about dying and dealing with death, you play as Stella, a ferrymaster for the recently departed. Build a boat that’s worth the lives it’ll carry and befriend and care for the spirits in their final moments before you release them into the afterlife.

– A management game about dying and dealing with death, you play as Stella, a ferrymaster for the recently departed. Build a boat that’s worth the lives it’ll carry and befriend and care for the spirits in their final moments before you release them into the afterlife. Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4) – Take on this colorful top-down adventure game set in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything.

– Take on this colorful top-down adventure game set in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5) – It’s Motocross in 3D.

– It’s Motocross in 3D. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5) – Complete platforming levels rendered in new HD graphics and complete with new gameplay improvements and animations as you play as Alex Kidd.

– Complete platforming levels rendered in new HD graphics and complete with new gameplay improvements and animations as you play as Alex Kidd. Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4) – As if we needed more Rabbids, they’re now invading PS+ Extra, too.

– As if we needed more Rabbids, they’re now invading PS+ Extra, too. Rayman Legends (PS4) – Now that’s better – Rayman Legends on PS+ Extra this September? That’s a great addition.

– Now that’s better – Rayman Legends on PS+ Extra this September? That’s a great addition. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4) – What was once considered one of the most infamous lost media games out there, Scott Pilgrim was able to return to life and now it’s also on PS+ Extra this September.

PS+ Premium September 2022

And finally, for those who have PS+ Premium, here are the classic, old-school games that you’re getting from PS+ Premium this September 2022.

PSOne

Syphon Filter 2

PS3

The Sly Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Bentley’s Hackpack

PSP

Toy Story 3

Kingdom of Paradise

Have you not received your monthly games yet from August 2022? You can still do so until September 5. Check out the games that came out for PS+ in August 2022 here.