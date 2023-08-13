Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had high hopes when they formed their big three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi. Kits started selling out like crazy and fans filled the stadium to the brim. Years later, they would still not win a major trophy together and the same fans who were so happy became disgruntled. They lost Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, and are about to lose Kylian Mbappe as well. Neymar may be the final straw as Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal gave him an offer that he cannot refuse.

Only a prospective 24 hours last for Neymar's stint in PSG. The Brazilian superstar has already approved of the transfer and formal negotiations are about to start. Contract and document reviews are set in motion as the Saudi Pro League team tries to land him, via Fabrizio Romano.

There has only been a couple of hours from the ‘advanced talks' news up until a personal green light was given by the star. Negotiations with Al-Hilal have been moving at a very fast pace. This leaves only Kylian Mbappe who has not decided on his post-Ligue 1 future.

Paris Saint-Germain is not leaving empty-handed. They are going to acquire Ousmane Dembele to lead their squad into the future. Other additions may also come as the season starts to progress. Although, one can only think about how this squad would be viewed as great in terms of paper. But, always fell short in real life despite the huge expectations placed upon them. How do you view the legacy of this PSG trio?