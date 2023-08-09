It was made public earlier this week that Neymar indeed wants out of the French capital, telling PSG he's interested in a fresh start elsewhere. While a reunion with Barcelona would be the ideal move for the Brazilian, the Saudi Pro League is also going to try their luck at signing him.

According to Footmercato, Al-Hilal wants to bring in Neymar and plans to meet with his father to discuss a potential deal. At 31 years old, it's not totally wild to think he could take his talents to the Middle East. Yes, he's still incredibly gifted and has some good years of football ahead of him still, but he'd surely get paid a boatload of money and probably become one of the most popular players in the league alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to other reports, Neymar is actually open to a move to Saudi, but only on one condition. They must let him go on loan to Barca for one season. That being said, the Catalans are said to be split on bringing back the Selecao star due to concerns he won't fit into the current squad. Plus, it's difficult to make happen because of financial reasons as well.

Al-Hilal is the same club who offered Lionel Messi over $1 billion to join this summer but he snubbed them for Inter Miami instead. They did manage to lure in some intriguing talent though, including Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Ruben Neves. Perhaps Neymar will be the latest addition. Only time will tell.