As Neymar‘s desire to leave PSG becomes increasingly apparent, a new twist has emerged in the form of Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs expressing their interest in the Brazilian star, reported by goal.com. It's reported that LAFC is gearing up for a sensational move to bring Neymar to MLS, following in the footsteps of his former teammate Lionel Messi.

The 31-year-old forward has reportedly conveyed his intention to depart PSG this summer, with a strong inclination to reunite with his former club, Barcelona. As Neymar's potential departure gains momentum, several MLS teams have taken notice, with LAFC particularly eager to secure the Brazilian's signature. However, amidst this interest from US clubs, it's worth noting that Neymar's primary goal remains a return to Barcelona.

While PSG seems prepared to part ways with Neymar, they are not willing to let him go for a bargain. The club has set a hefty €150 million (£129 million / $165 million) price tag on the player, reflecting their determination to secure a substantial fee for his transfer. Alongside LAFC and Barcelona, there are also rumors linking the striker to a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

The uncertainty surrounding Neymar's future continues to captivate football fans and analysts alike. Recently, it was reported that a Saudi Arabian club might take the Brazilian star on board this summer, only to immediately send him on loan to Barcelona. Joining Lionel Messi in MLS would definietly put even more eyes to American soil. As the transfer window unfolds, all eyes are on Neymar as his destiny remains a subject of intrigue and speculation.

