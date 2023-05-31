Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar has paid homage to PSG’s dynamic duo, Lionel Messi and Neymar, in his latest track titled ‘The Hillbillies,’ a collaboration with Baby Keem, reported by goal.com.

Lamar and Keem were in attendance at the Parc des Princes in October for a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter between PSG and Troyes. The match witnessed a remarkable comeback from the Parisians, with Messi scoring a stunning goal from outside the box and subsequently assisting Neymar in a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Drawing inspiration from his European football experience, Lamar’s new track ‘The Hillbillies’ predominantly focuses on themes such as women, designer clothes, and asserting their status as self-made millionaires. The lighthearted song features Lamar and Keem continuously comparing themselves to Messi and Neymar throughout the three-minute music video.

In one of Keem’s verses, he raps, “Critics sayin’ that I lost the plot, principles, yeah, I’d rather not, Messi, ’bout to come in hot.” Lamar follows up with a line referring to Neymar, stating, “I’ma pass you to Neymar, he got time for your bestie, girl.”

Lamar and Keem have previously collaborated on successful tracks such as “Nile,” and their Grammy award-winning hit “Family Ties.” “The Hillbillies” has already gained significant popularity among fans and quickly climbed the charts on platforms like Genius Top Songs.

While Messi has already led PSG to the Ligue 1 title, he is set to return to action against Clermont Foot on the final matchday of the 2022-23 season at the Parc des Princes. However, Neymar will not be involved as he continues to recover from a season-ending ankle injury sustained in February.

Lamar’s lyrical nod to Messi and Neymar showcases the global influence and impact of football’s biggest stars, transcending the boundaries between sports and popular culture. The track serves as a testament to the enduring popularity and widespread recognition of these football icons beyond the realm of the beautiful game.