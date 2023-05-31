The Lionel Messi transfer saga takes another twist as the Argentine superstar features in PSG’s promotional video for their 2023-24 kit, hinting at a potential stay with the French club, reported by goal.com.

With Messi’s contract set to expire in a month, his departure from PSG has been widely anticipated. Barcelona has been considered his preferred destination, although Al-Hilal’s tempting offer from Saudi Arabia has also emerged. Amidst ongoing speculation about his future, Messi has surprised fans by appearing in PSG’s promotional video for next season’s home kit. He is seen alongside familiar faces such as Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti.

The inclusion of Neymar in the video is also notable, as both he and Messi have been subjected to criticism from PSG’s passionate fanbase. Neymar has been linked with a move away from the club and was even verbally abused outside his home. His absence from the Ligue 1 title celebrations has fueled rumors of his potential departure, with Premier League clubs reportedly showing interest.

In contrast, Mbappe, the first player pictured in the new home jersey, seems committed to remaining at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman aims to avoid a transfer saga of his own this summer after pledging his future to PSG. Fans can expect to see Mbappe and his teammates donning the striking new kit in their final Ligue 1 match of the season against Clermont Foot on Saturday.

As Messi’s future remains uncertain, his appearance in PSG’s kit promotion video adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing saga. Supporters eagerly await further developments and hope for a resolution that sees the iconic Argentine continue his footballing journey, whether it be in Paris or elsewhere.