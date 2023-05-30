The Hillbillies, the new rap single and collaboration track from Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, leaves such a long trail of samples you’d think it was a Sunday at Costco. Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem have teamed up again and dropped the video for their new song on Tuesday.

The Hillbillies samples Bon Iver’s 2020 release PDLIF (Please Don’t Live In Fear). The Bon Iver track, meanwhile, sampled Alabaster dePlume’s Visit Croatia. Therefore by the transitive property… actually let’s leave math out of this. I’m just saying a lot of good samples hail from this one. The Hillbillies video also features an appearance from Tyler, the Creator.

Kendrick Lamar has been known for some high-profile collaborations, and he’s teamed up with Baby Keem many times before, including on such tracks as Range Brothers, Vent, N95, Die Hard, Savior (Interlude), Savior, Nile and Redemption Interlude. They also won Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards for their collaboration Family Ties.

The Hillbillies was shot largely at and around Dodger Stadium and has a raw, home movie feel. It features lyrics like “I’m not good with the regular girls, damn near want a veteran girl” and “We ain’t wearing no Giuseppe jeans, we ain’t doing none of the normal things, do you know what formal means?”

Fans are already excited for this one, with news of the release trending on Twitter and users making comments like: “it feels nostalgic and new at the same time” and “Dawg, Kendrick and Keem put out a song sampling an amazing Bon Iver song, and Tyler’s in the vid. My week has been made.”

It might seem counterintuitive for a track called The Hillbillies to unite people on Twitter, but leave it to Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem to pull it off.