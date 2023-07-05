In a significant transfer victory, Real Madrid has outpaced their arch-rivals Barcelona in securing the signing of highly touted Turkish talent Arda Guler from Fenerbahce, reported by goal.com. The 18-year-old has been hailed as the ‘Turkish Messi' and has captured the attention of top European clubs with his exceptional skills and potential.

Barcelona had expressed a strong interest in acquiring the services of Guler, but according to sources cited by The Athletic, the young attacking midfielder has made the decision to join Real Madrid instead. This development comes as a blow to Barcelona, who were eager to secure Guler's signature and add him to their talented squad.

Real Madrid's successful pursuit of Guler can be attributed in part to the release clause in his contract. The deal stipulates that Guler can be acquired for a fee of €17.5 million (£15 million/$19 million). Madrid wasted no time in triggering this clause, effectively beating out their rivals to secure the services of the highly coveted youngster.

Guler's potential and playing style have drawn comparisons to none other than Lionel Messi, making his signing all the more exciting for Real Madrid fans. As he prepares to make the move to the Bernabeu, Guler will be hoping to live up to the immense expectations placed upon him.

The next step for Guler is to complete the formalities of his transfer to Real Madrid and join the club for pre-season preparations. This transition will provide him with an opportunity to integrate into the squad, familiarize himself with the coaching staff, and adapt to the demands of playing for one of the most prestigious clubs in world football.

Real Madrid's successful capture of Arda Guler demonstrates their continued commitment to identifying and securing promising young talents from around the globe. With his arrival, the club aims to strengthen their future prospects and maintain their competitive edge in domestic and international competitions. Real Madrid supporters eagerly await Guler's official introduction and are eager to witness his progression and contributions in the famous white shirt.